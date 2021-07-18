July 18, 2021 game recap: Rays 7, Braves 5

On Sunday, the 6-foot lefty gave up two hits for two runs and struck out only one. Joey Wendle singled to open the inning. Kiermaier’s RBI-double tied the game at 4 with no outs. The Braves met on the mound before Kiermaier stole third base. Meadows then hit a sac-fly to give the Rays the lead again.

Opponents hit .342 over Minter’s last 25 appearances.

He probably still has the best stuff in our bullpen as a pitcher, fellow reliever Luke Jackson said of Minter. Ground balls find holes and sometimes they find people. It’s stupid sometimes. Sometimes you get those doubles. Others are a nine-hopper to the infield and it starts to snowball.

The snowball effect continued as Minter was pulled and Luke Jackson replaced him as whoops poured down from all over the ballpark. Jackson gave up a double to Francisco Mejia and then Yandy Diaz homered to make it 7-4 Rays. Stephen Vogt could get a pick off in 2nd, but that was the only positive the Braves could muster in the top of the seventh frame.

Rays 7, Braves 5 (box score)

The seven runs were all the Rays it took to take the series win.

They all have a track record of succeeding, Smyly said of the bullpen. It’s hard to lose a game, whether you lose it in the first or the ninth inning. It is a nine innings game.

After four runs by Minter and Jackson, Josh Tomlin and Shane Greene were able to close the last two innings quickly. Greene only took six throws to earn his three outs.

But the bullpen struggle is a problem that Snitker really doesn’t have an answer to.

I don’t know, he said when asked directly about the bullpen problem. You must have a short memory if you are a reliever. We play today and re-evaluate tomorrow.

All six pitchers used were forced to throw to a catcher they hadn’t played with this season in Vogt, which the Braves took over on Saturday.

Defensively, Vogt did what he had to do by framing the pitches well, working with Smylys calls and even throwing out Wander Franco on second to shorten the sixth inning by one out.

At the plate, he was even better, going 3-for-4 with three hits, an RBI and two runs.

caption Braves new catcher Stephen Vogt pushes on with a single in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Truist Park in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Stephen did an amazing job with a man he’d never caught before, Snitker said. Very impressed with what he did, how he swung the bat, how he caught, the whole thing.

Jackson praised Vogt for the way he could immediately stand behind the plate and adapt, having never worked with this pitching staff before.

He threw out a man for me who was huge, Jackson said. To be honest, it must be the hardest thing to get a catcher that wasn’t with you during spring training and go out and catch you on day one.

But Vogts’ success and the lingering excitement of Joc Pedersons’ second start with the Braves weren’t enough to overcome the fall of the Braves relievers. Pederson, who was taken over from the Cubs on Thursday, hit two more RBI’s and went 4-for-9 with four RBI’s and a two-run homerun in his first three appearances.

The Braves will start four games in first place in NL East on Monday. The Padres come to Truist Park for three games before the Braves play eight games in a row against the Mets and Phillies.

It’s the crucial two-week period that people in and around the club have been talking about since May. The same people still believe that a fourth consecutive division title is not far out of reach.

Until we got knocked out, I think we can win it, Snitker said. I will never apologize for using anyone on my 26-strong roster. They are all capable of doing good and helping us. I will never apologize for doing that.

First pitch of Truist Park Monday is scheduled at 7:20 p.m.