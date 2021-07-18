



NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player and player scout, recently named his top five lockdown cornerbacks and a former LSU football star made his list. Brooks has Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a former Florida state star, as his No. 1 lockdown cornerback, followed by Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens), Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins) and Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers). Brooks’ top five is rounded out with Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White. White played at LSU from 2013-2016. He was a member of the All-SEC first team in 2016. The Shreveport, LA native was selected by the Bills as the number 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. What Bucky Brooks Loves About Former LSU Football Standout Tre’Davious White It’s no surprise that Brooks is a big fan of White, who was a four-year starter at LSU. The former Tiger has been selected in two Pro-Bowls and he was the co-leader of the 2019 NFL interceptions with six. White has already made 15 interceptions in his first four years in the league. Brooks went into a bit of detail about what he likes about White as he revealed his top five lockdown corners. “The Bills’ CB1 is an island worker with the instincts, awareness and anticipation to shine in the zone-heavy schedule employed by head coach Sean McDermott,” Brooks wrote. “Of the goals thrown in his coverage since 2017, 17.1 percent resulted in a breach or interception of the pass, putting him in the top five CB qualifiers, per PFF,” Brooks added. “Make no mistake, White is a high-end playmaker who delivers consistent results.” This isn’t news to LSU fans, who have seen White deliver a stellar performance in Baton Rouge for four years. By the way, White signed a $70 million four-year extension with the Bills before the start of the 2020 season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deathvalleyvoice.com/2021/07/18/former-lsu-football-star-named-top-5-lockdown-cornerback/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos