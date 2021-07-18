American tennis star misses Olympics after positive Covid-19 test

By Amir Vera and Kevin Dotson, CNN

American tennis hope Cori “Coco” Gauff will miss the Tokyo Olympics after announcement on Twitter She tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The 17-year-old is currently the 25th woman in the world.

“It has always been a dream of mine to represent the US at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more opportunities for me to make this a reality in the future,” Cori tweeted. “I want to wish TEAM USA good luck and safe competitions to every Olympian and the entire Olympic family.”

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) tweeted a statement in response to Cori’s announcement. A USTA spokesperson said they are currently trying to determine if they can replace her on the roster.

“We were saddened to learn that Coco Gauff has tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore will not be able to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” the USTA statement read. “The entire US tennis Olympic contingent is heartbroken for Coco. We wish her the best as she copes with this unfortunate situation and hope to see her back on track soon.”

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics kick off on Friday – but concerns are growing over the danger of Covid spreading, with 55 confirmed cases now linked to the Games, including officials and contractors.

Neither the International Olympic Committee (IOC) nor Team USA require athletes to be vaccinated to compete in the Olympics.

Three members of the South Africa Olympic football team have tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving at the Olympic Village in Tokyo, according to the South African Football Association. Among the team members are two footballers – Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi – and video analyst Mario Masha, according to the association.

The entire team is now in quarantine “until they are allowed to train”, the union said. Monyane and Mahlatsi are the first athletes to test positive in the village.

The first positive case of Covid-19 in the Olympic village was reported on Saturday after a person – not believed to be an athlete – tested positive.

Outside the Olympic Village, a third athlete tested positive on Sunday, organizers said. The names and nationalities of the positive cases have not been disclosed by the organizers.

Some athletes have decided not to take the risk and have withdrawn from competitions, including Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios and Australian basketball player Liz Cambage. About 10,000 Olympic volunteers have also quit.

According to Thomas Bach, more than 15,000 Olympic individuals had entered Japan on Friday. IOC president. The Olympic Village, with 21 residential buildings, will house approximately 11,000 athletes.

The Japanese public, as well as many international observers, have sounded the alarm about the upcoming Games as Japan struggles to contain the latest coronavirus outbreak.

The country saw a massive second wave in the spring, peaking in April and May with nearly 6,000 new cases a day. The number of cases started to fall in June but has risen in recent weeks, raising fears that the arrival of teams from more than 200 countries could turn the Games into a global super spreader event.

Olympic organizers announced this month that the Tokyo venues will have no spectators due to the city’s coronavirus emergency — an unprecedented move, according to an IOC spokesman.

The Olympic village is prepared with Covid testing and health centers, with signs reminding residents to wear face masks and keep at least one meter (about 3.3 feet) away from each other. Athletes are contacted daily and tested for Covid; if they test positive, they will be taken to an isolation facility outside the Olympic Village and will not be able to participate.

Jessie Yeung of CNN contributed to this report.