Snapshots: Price, NHL Schedule, Snowden





The NHL landscape was rocked this weekend with a landslide of news triggered by a pre-Expansion Draft transaction freeze that went into effect yesterday. Trades followed in quick succession before the 3:00 PM ET deadline, triggering an unexpected rush of news. With team protection lists for the Seattle Expansion Draft being released this morning, there are even more implications. One is the future of Montreal Canadiens netminderCarey Price. After being shockingly asked to waive his ban on movement, Price was not protected by the Habs this morning. It has sparked a variety of rumors about the circumstance of his potential roster. One possibility that was suggested was that Seattle selected Price and then traded him back to Montreal with full pay. However, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports: that this is not possible given the league statutes. The NHL classifies this type of move as salary cap circumvention, meaning if the Kraken Prize selects, it cannot be immediately shared back to Montreal. However, uncertainty remains as to whether the Canadiens can re-acquire Price next season, which could be a strong possibility. National Hockey Now reports that the NHL will indeed reintroduce its series-style schedule into its 2021-22 season schedule, which is expected to be released this week. It’s a move that was widely anticipated prior to the announcement. these years Poll of NHLPA players revealed that 66.3% of players wanted to extend this year’s series-style planning into the coming seasons. It will be beneficial for teams as they begin to adapt to traveling throughout the league as the league returns to its standard divisions next season. The only change is that the Arizona Coyotes move to the Central Division and leave their place in the Pacific Division for the Kraken.

The Toronto Marlies of the AHL announced today they brought inJohn Snowdenas an assistant coach. He fills a vacant seat on the Marlies coaching staff, left by former NHL defenderHLRob Davison, who left the team after his contract expired this offseason. Snowden’s most famous achievement as a coach is guiding ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers to a Kelly Cup Championship in 2019 after being promoted to the job mid-season. He will try to bring that championship expertise to the next generation of Toronto Maple Leafs prospects starting next season.

