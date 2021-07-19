South Korea Bars Fast Practice Music

Many people who exercise need good music to get through their workout. But in South Korea, their choice of music was limited under the new COVID-19 rules.

The country has tightened social distancing and travel restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Now South Korea has added a requirement that: gyms should not play music that is too fast. The government set a limit of 120 beats per minute. Gyms cannot play faster music during group exercises.

Health officials say the measure is aimed at breathing or getting too fast sweat on other people. They wanted to avoid having to shut down businesses completely, as they have done before during the coronavirus health crisis.

Opposition lawmakers, who called it nonsense, have ridiculed the rule. Gym owners view the rules as ineffective or unrealistic.

Kang Hyun-ku is a gym owner in northern Seoul. He listens to fast K-pop songs every morning.

Kang told Reuters that playing happy songs is to cheer our members and the general public mood. He added that his biggest question is whether playing slower music has been proven to have any effect on the spread of the virus.

The Korean government on Monday introduced the highest level of social distancing rules in Seoul and neighboring areas. The country is currently experiencing the worst COVID-19 outbreak.

The new rules also limit running on fitness equipment to no faster than six kilometers per hour. They prohibit the use of showers at gyms. And they limit, among other things, the popular sport, table tennis, to two people at a table.

Kim Young-tae is a member of the main opposition People Power Party. He added: So you don’t get COVID-19 if you walk slower than 6 (kilometers) per hour? Kim added, And who on earth? checks the bpm of the songs when you are exercising? I don’t understand what COVID-19 has to do with my choice of music.

A health official said the government came up with the new rules after considering many different options.

President Moon Jae-in said Monday he was saddened to think of small and medium business owners and others feeling the weight of the rules.

“I am very sorry to have to ask the citizens for some more again” patience‘ he said at a special COVID-19 policy meeting.

Whang Myung-sug is a 62-year-old member of Kang’s gym. She said the government is unfair in the way it restricts gyms.

She said these rules are just the usual way the government makes plans complex. She said the government officials made the rules as if they had never worked out in a gym before.

Daewoung Kim and Dogyun Kim reported this story to Reuters. Gregory Stachel adapted it for VOA Learning English. Mario Ritter, Jr. was the editor.

