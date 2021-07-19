Connect with us

Sports

South Korea Bars Fast Practice Music

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


Many people who exercise need good music to get through their workout. But in South Korea, their choice of music was limited under the new COVID-19 rules.

The country has tightened social distancing and travel restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Now South Korea has added a requirement that: gyms should not play music that is too fast. The government set a limit of 120 beats per minute. Gyms cannot play faster music during group exercises.

Health officials say the measure is aimed at breathing or getting too fast sweat on other people. They wanted to avoid having to shut down businesses completely, as they have done before during the coronavirus health crisis.

Opposition lawmakers, who called it nonsense, have ridiculed the rule. Gym owners view the rules as ineffective or unrealistic.

Kang Hyun-ku is a gym owner in northern Seoul. He listens to fast K-pop songs every morning.

Kang told Reuters that playing happy songs is to cheer our members and the general public mood. He added that his biggest question is whether playing slower music has been proven to have any effect on the spread of the virus.

He wondered how it will be possible to control the music people listen to when wearing personal listening devices such as earphones.

Gym member exercises at a fitness club in Seoul, South Korea, July 12, 2021. Gym owner Kang Hyun-ku wondered how it will be possible to control the music people listen to if they wear personal listening devices such as earphones . (REUTERS/Heo Ran)

Gym member exercises at a fitness club in Seoul, South Korea, July 12, 2021. Gym owner Kang Hyun-ku wondered how it will be possible to control the music people listen to if they wear personal listening devices such as earphones . (REUTERS/Heo Ran)

The Korean government on Monday introduced the highest level of social distancing rules in Seoul and neighboring areas. The country is currently experiencing the worst COVID-19 outbreak.

The new rules also limit running on fitness equipment to no faster than six kilometers per hour. They prohibit the use of showers at gyms. And they limit, among other things, the popular sport, table tennis, to two people at a table.

Kim Young-tae is a member of the main opposition People Power Party. He added: So you don’t get COVID-19 if you walk slower than 6 (kilometers) per hour? Kim added, And who on earth? checks the bpm of the songs when you are exercising? I don’t understand what COVID-19 has to do with my choice of music.

A health official said the government came up with the new rules after considering many different options.

President Moon Jae-in said Monday he was saddened to think of small and medium business owners and others feeling the weight of the rules.

“I am very sorry to have to ask the citizens for some more again” patience‘ he said at a special COVID-19 policy meeting.

Whang Myung-sug is a 62-year-old member of Kang’s gym. She said the government is unfair in the way it restricts gyms.

She said these rules are just the usual way the government makes plans complex. She said the government officials made the rules as if they had never worked out in a gym before.

In the Gregory stitch.

Daewoung Kim and Dogyun Kim reported this story to Reuters. Gregory Stachel adapted it for VOA Learning English. Mario Ritter, Jr. was the editor.

_________________________________________________________________________

Words in this story

Fitness center n. a room or building with equipment for sports activities or exercises

sweat n. clear fluid produced by the skin when the body is hot or nervous

K-pop adj. of or pertaining to popular Korean music

song n. a short piece of music with words that are sung

mood n. an attitude or feeling shared by many people

shower n. a device that produces a jet of water that you can stand under and wash your body

patience n. the quality of being patient: the ability to remain calm and not get irritated when dealing with problems or difficult people

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/south-korea-bars-fast-exercise-music-/5964554.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: