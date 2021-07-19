Dodgers lead evaporates in 10-inning loss to Rockies

The Dodgers blew three leads, displayed a sloppy defense, had a rare save from Kenley Jansen and extra innings reared their ugly heads again on Sunday at Coors Field. Charlie Blackmon homered off Phil Bickford in the 10th inning to give the Rockies a 6-5 win, avoiding a weekend sweep with the Dodgers losing their ninth loss in 10 extra-innings this season.

The last three innings were a scramble, with the Dodgers retaking the lead in the eighth inning on a two-run Will Smith homerun, a straight shot down the left field line, the Dodgers’ seventh home run of the three-game series.

Jansen gave up a leadoff double to Ryan McMahon in the ninth, then Chris Owings singled him for the tying run. It was only the third blown save in 24 attempts for Jansen this season, and his first since May 5.

With Albert Pujols leading the 10th inning as the free runner on second base, Smith’s two-out single scored the winning run for the Dodgers. It was the fourth single hit with Pujols at second base this season and the first time he scored. Smith racked up three runs on Sunday, giving him seven RBI in his two games he played this weekend.

But it wasn’t enough in the bottom of the frame, with some fly balls to Bickford bringing home the free runner to even things out before Blackmons walked away with two outs.

Error of their ways

Outside of Max Muncy, and possibly Smith, depending on the stat, the Dodgers’ defense has been pretty poor this season, with several players rated below average in the SABR Defense Index, a collection of five different stats that account for a quarter of the Gold Glove Award votes.

On Sunday, the Rockies scored the tying and winning runs on actions that should have been made. The first, an infield pop-up with two outs in the fifth, was dropped by Chris Taylor.

In the seventh, a 100.4 mph grounder by Matt Adams caromed out Turner’s gauntlet for the lead run. The game was not called a foul, although the RBI single could have been at least one out, if not an inning-ending double play.

The defense has been inconsistent all season, manager Dave Roberts said. When you give teams extra outs, it’s hard to beat.

Stretch

David Price was getting closer and closer to becoming a full member of the starting rotation. He lasted four innings on Sunday, one inning more than his last start and that was one inning more than his appearance before. Which. Price, who has often said this season that he is willing to play any role the team asks of him, lasted longer in a game on Sunday than he has with Boston since July 30, 2019.

Coming through four seemed precarious after a first 22-pitch with the Rockies hitting a run on a pair of hits, an inning that was extended by an error on third base by Turner. But Price came to rest after the error and walked only the rest of the way and got 66 pitches through four innings.

Since returning from a hamstring injury in May, Price has had a 2.16 ERA and a 2.45 FIP in 25 innings, striking out 24, walks six and not allowed home runs. In July, Price gave up one run in nine innings, striking out 10.

Whatever the Dodgers asked of Price, he delivered.

Price helped himself in the third inning with a leadoff nubber who died in the grass about 40 feet above third baseline, Price’s fifth hit in his career and his first with the Dodgers. Three batters late, Turner hit a ball significantly farther, 399 feet and over the high wall into right field for a two-run home run that gave the Dodgers the lead.

Turner’s homer also scored Price, the first time he scored a run in the majors, minors or college.

grind

In a lineup that leads the National League in runs scored, on-base percentage and wRC+, Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux are two who stand out as wrestling. Roberts used the same terms in separate media sessions this weekend to describe both batters: he grinds.

Bellinger was placed in the leadoff spot on Sunday with Mookie Betts and his irritated hip out, just the third time Bellinger started a game batting first. The idea was to give Bellinger as many looks as possible against Rockies starter Jon Gray, against whom he went 11-for-18 with five doubles, a triple, four walks and one strikeout going into Sunday.

When Cody was really good, in 2019, he was a batter first and then the slug followed. He used the left center, the center of the field, the right center. Then with breaking balls in the zone, he would hit those on the pull side, Roberts said before Sunday’s game. If he could go back to being a hit collector, using both gaps, I think that’s a good start.

Bellinger collected none of those hits, but instead went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and two infield popouts against Gray, hurling through four fastballs and a slider. During the season, Bellinger hits only .168/.284/.282, a 63 wRC+, and in July, he is 5-for-52 (.096) with one extra basehit, six walks and 16 strikeouts.

Gray lasted seven innings, gave up only two runs and struckout seven.

Lux has been offensive up and down all year. He recovered with a 128 wRC+ in May, but was well below average every other month. Since June 1, Lux is hitting .202/.317/.282, including 0-for-4 on Sunday.

If he uses the middle of the field, he is very dangerous. It provides more record coverage and he can handle more pitches, Roberts said Saturday. If he starts tugging at the baseball too much, I think it exposes him, like any batter.

To make the injury worse, Lux immediately after grounding out into an out in the ninth inning grabbed his left hamstring and left the game.

Sunday details

home runs: Justin Turner (16), Will Smith (11); Charlie Blackmon (5)

W.P. Mychal Givens (3-2): 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 unearned run, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts strike

LP Phil Bickford (0-1): IP, 1 hit, 2 runs (1 earned)

Next one

The Dodgers return to Dodger Stadium for a seven-game home game, starting with four against the rival Giants, a battle between teams with the two best records in baseball. Tony Gonsolin starts for the Dodgers in Mondays series opener (7:10 pm, SportsNet LA), facing off against Kevin Gausman.