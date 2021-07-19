Cricket clobberer crashes spectacular shot over roof as England attacks Pakistan… and US fans are confused (VIDEO) RT Sport News





Cricket clumper Liam Livingstone hit two sixes over the towering roof of British Headingley stadium to help England beat Pakistan in their T20 match, although not everyone was fully convinced by the magnitude of his performance.

Heavy hitter Livingstone had shown Pakistan warning signs in the first Twenty20 earlier this week, breaking records as he broke a century despite England slipping to beat at Trent Bridge. His side earned revenge on Sunday and tied the series with an emphatic 45-run win, including two striking colossal attacks from the Lancashire batsman who soared over the roof of the Yorkshire cricket cathedral. ‘Livingstone becomes a class act’ said former England captain Michael Vaughan, praising the 27-year-old on BBC One after one of his attempts ended up in a nearby rugby field. “I haven’t seen a bigger six in Headingley.” Does that mean he scored? No one was celebrating, what does that mean? — Evan Hauge (@Monsterhesh) July 18, 2021 When popular American outlet Barstool Sports got wind of the footage, their quintessentially American version of one of the six earned thousands of retweets and likes, as well as over 260,000 views within hours. “Dude just launched the ball out of the stadium,” they wrote in an obviously impressed tone – but fans unaccustomed to watching a sport far more famous in Britain than the United States struggled to understand what had happened. “So is that good or bad?” one asked, echoing the words of some casual fans in England by complaining: “Cricket is one of the most confusing sports.” Is this the sport that is played for days on end? Is it called a game? Is it a competition? What is this guys OPS? I like its launch angle — Tony Juliano (@ TJules21) July 18, 2021 I don’t watch cricket…. Watch baseball…. And jesus, he knocked the blanket off that ball!!! — Matty Laws (@Matthew_Laws_) July 18, 2021 “Is this the sport that is played for days?” asked another. “Is it a ‘game’? Is it a match? What is this man’s OPS [baseball calculating system]? I like its launch angle.” A baseball enthusiast pointed out that cricketers hit from the center of the field, but the skeptics were soon rectified by Livingstone’s admirers. “I don’t watch cricket, I watch baseball”, one admitted. “And jesus, he knocked the blanket off that ball.” So is that good or bad? Cricket is one of the most confusing sports — Ian Eigelberger (@ Eigelbij12) July 18, 2021 He knocked the ball all the way out of the stadium and you’re not sure if it’s good or bad? Do you sport? — Dan Beuchat (@BooLikeAGhost) July 18, 2021 One fan explained: “[Cricket] bats weigh on average about 1.5 kg and they hit a ball with a cork in the center covered with tightly wound rope. “There’s a reason batsmen carry so much padding: that ball hurts. So yeah, it’s so impressive.” One Dodgers fan joked: “He knocked the ball all the way out of the stadium and you’re not sure if it’s good or bad? Do you play sports?” Is this so impressive? They strike from the middle of the field — Dougie D (@dougiesgoindeep) July 18, 2021 Bats weigh about 1.5 kg on average and they hit a ball with a cork in the middle covered with tightly wound rope. There’s a reason batsmen carry so much padding – that ball hurts! So yeah, it’s so impressive — Jack Roberts (@jack_roberts_44) July 18, 2021 At 1-1 in the series, England hopes for more of Livingstone in the decider at Old Trafford on Thursday. The star of the show, who hit 38 runs from 23 balls on the day, had a new take on his powerful exploits. “The harder you swing, the less far it goes”, he said. “It’s hard to swing at 80 percent. It’s nice to hit it cleanly and it’s nice to contribute to the team and it’s even better to take the win. “I felt like I had been playing well for a while. The work I’ve put in outside the game is starting to pay off.” “I haven’t tried to change too much. I’ve tried… not hit the ball too hard. I’ve tried to adapt myself because it’s pretty much a no-go at the top of the order.”



