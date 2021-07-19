Rankin’s Justin Rodriguez leads West to TSMCA Division I football all-star victory





Severe weather ravaged the area Saturday-evening, delaying the start of the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association Division I all-star game by nearly three hours. When football finally took place at Memorial Stadium, the Wests Justin Rodriguez was just as ruthless. The Rankin graduate set fire to the East for 238 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with two TD passes in the second half, as the West pulled back for a 46-16 win that ended at 12:32 p.m. on Sunday. I thought he might have some success in some of our plans, said Knox City’s Caleb Callaway, West’s head coach. He was able to go into space, make some plays, break some tackles and put it in the end zone. He played off his tail. While Rodriguez was the easy pick for the Offensive MVP accolade, the West had several great defensive options after shutting down in the last three quarters. Robys Kaige Covington earned the title of Defensive MVP with two sacks. But it was Sterling Citys Chance Ferguson who had the game-changing play and returned a 26-yard fumble for a touchdown 11 seconds into the third quarter. That broke a tie of 16, as the West was never threatened again after that. Ferguson is no stranger to big games, winning a state title with the Eagles last fall (beating Rodriguez’s Red Devils 100-88). He added another fumble, a sack and a fourth-down pass breakup that gave the West a short field. He taught us a lot in that defense. We trusted him and believed in him, Covington said of Ferguson. I have never received an award like this and to play with such a group of guys is a real blessing. Rodriguez found the end zone with runs of 61 and 40 yards in the first half, then finished the score with a 13-yard touchdown with 1:32 left. His TD passes to fellow Rankin teammate DeShan Goodley (31 yards) and Devin Hilderbrand (11 yards) broke the game open in the third quarter. Rodriguez, who will run the track at Angelo State, said it was frustrating waiting for the all-star game to start. Storms hit the area shortly before 7pm and players didn’t get on the field for warm-ups until 9:40pm. The game officially started at 10:28 PM after the newest TSMCA Hall of Famers were introduced and had just eight minutes of rest. We joked left and right, threw the ball a bit, just chilling, Rodriguez said when asked how the players passed the time. I have many memories to take with me to college. Leakeys Hunter Williams was a bright spot for the East, scoring twice in the first quarter and finishing with 65 yards. But moving the ball was difficult as the East fiddled seven times (losing twice) and gained just 88 rushing yards on 40 carries. Covington was lightning fast and those guys really anchored the front end of our defense, Callaway said. We put in a lot of work not to play, so we were happy to get it in. TSMCA DIVISION I FOOTBALL ALL-STAR GAME West 46, East 16 East16000-16 West160228-46 FIRST QUARTER East Leakeys Hunter Williams 7 run (Union Hills Christain Aguillon kick), 5:06′ West Rankins Justin Rodriguez 61 run (Nazareth’s Luke Betzen kick), 4:53′ West Rodriguez 40 run (Betzen kick), 1:45 East Williams 2 run (Aguillon kick), 0:12 THIRD QUARTER West Sterling Citys Chance Ferguson 26 fumble return (Betzen kick), 9:49′ West Rankins DeShan Goodley 31 pass from Rodriguez (kick blocked), 4:39 West Hermleighs Devin Hilderbrand 11 pass from Rodriguez (Betzen kick), 3:00 FOURTH QUARTER West Rodriguez 13 run (Betzen kick), 1:32 TEAM STATISTICS First setbacks: (Ea) 8; (We) 11 Hurry: (Ea) 40-88; (We) 29-234 pass: (Ea) 3-6-056; (We) 17-07-0234 Punting: (Ea) 0-0; (We) 0-0 fumbles: (Ea) 7-2; (We) 3-2 Sanctions: (Ea) 2-15; (We) 3-25 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS hurry: (East) Leakeys Hunter Williams 13-65, Blums Koby Clinkscales 10-31, Evants Ethan Hightower 4-9, Mays Rory Bustamante 3-8, Abbotts Kayden Johnson 5-8, Water Valleys Max Bradley 1-(-1), Team 1-(-9), Blums Trey Bullard 3-(-23); (West) Rankins Justin Rodriguez 20-238, ODonnells Baize Gaices 4-19, Hermleighs Devin Hilderbrand 2-(-4), Team 1-(-5), Westbrooks Hunter Rich 2-(-14). TO FIT: (East) Clinkscales 2-5-039 yards; Latch scales 1-1-017; (West) Rodriguez 5-12-053 yards; White deer 2-4-021; Gaices 0-1-00. RECEIVED: (East) Clinkscales 1-20, Union Hills Christain Aguillon 1-19, Mays Hayden King 1-17; (West) Rankins DeShan Goodley 5-53, Hilderbrand 2-21.

