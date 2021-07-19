Gazette Preps 2021 Girls Tennis All-Stars | Colorado Springs High School Sports





FIRST TEAM SINGLES 1 Singles: Maya Michalski, fr., Cheyenne Mountain After winning the 4A Region 6 No. 1 singles title, Michalski stormed through the first two rounds of her first state tournament and fought to the state semifinals as a freshman. She went 10-1 in the regular season and fell 6-4, 6-1 in the state semifinals. 2 singles: Tessa Rothwell, Sr., Palmer Ridge Rothwell claimed her second 4A state championship with a title run at No. 2 singles, culminating in a three-set marathon against Niwot’s Anna Sallee. Rothwell dropped just seven games in the opening three rounds of the tournament and went unbeaten all season. 3 singles: Lyna Truong, Jr., Palmer Ridge After a 6-1 regular season and a 4A Region 1 Championship, Troung stormed through the first two rounds of the 4A state tournament, winning 6-0, 6-1 in her first two games. Truong then took Niwot’s eventual state champion Emily Creek to three sets in the semifinals before losing 6-4 in the final set. DOUBLE GAME 1 Doubles: Kate Second, Jr./Ruby Muhl, Jr., Cheyenne Mountain Second and Muhl competed for the 4A State Championship game to take on the powerful doubles team of Hanna Noyes and Kendall Adams of Kent Denver for the second time this season, 6-4, 6-0. Tweede and Muhl took a Region 6 championship and went 8-3 in the regular season. 2 doubles: Ellie Flinn, Sun./Chloe Hart, Sun., Lewis-Palmer With an 8-1 record and fresh off a Region 6 championship, sophomore duo Flinn and Hart wasted no time in the opening rounds of the starting tournament, winning their opening game 6-0, 6-1. They competed to the state semifinals where they fell to eventual state champions Tierney Scanlan and Izzy Desjardins van Mullen. 3 doubles: Hope Lewis, Sun./Hannah Koury, Sun., Cheyenne Mountain With a 9-3 record and a Region 6 championship under their belt, the sophomore duo battled the state quarterfinals. They won their first round match 6-1, 6-3 taking Kent Denvers Isabel Bragg and Olivia Murane to three sets before falling 6-2 in the final frame. 4 doubles: Raina Land, Sr./Jessica Fahrny, So., Cheyenne Mountain Land and Fahrney stole the show at the 4A state championships, fighting through the middle of the bracket to the state championships, Mullens Renee Hoyt and Clara Dailey to three sets and sudden death in a come-from-behind fashion, but in the end the Mustangs fell. Land and Fahrney were 6-5 in the regular season. SECOND TEAM SINGLES 1 Singles: Ellie Hartman, Jr., St. Marys 2 singles: Jaden Fuqua, Sr., Vanguard 3 singles: Taylor Stadjuhar, fr., Cheyenne Mountain DOUBLE GAME 1 Doubles: Isis Rivera, Sr./Sophia Bredder, Jr., Vanguard 2 doubles: Aidan Glaser, Jr./Ainsley Skur, So., Vanguard 3 doubles: Chelsea Young, fr./Kayla Kimmey, fr., Palmer Ridge 4 doubles: Cora Goodwin Jr./Anna Glen Jr., Palmer Ridge FAIR MENTION Air Academy Lily Eller, Jr., 1S; Mia Kardell, Sr., 3S; Tessa Stahnke, so., 2D; Molly Wells, fr., 2D; Canon City Anna Baker, ie., 2D; Alyssa Rupp, so., 2D Cheyenne Mountain Brooke Ballenger, so., 2S; Emma Delich, Sr., 2D; Katie Delich, so ., 2D; Colorado Springs Christian Megan Johnson, 4D; Annsley Oelrich, 4D coronado Margot Ane, fr., 2S; Scarlet Leifer, so., 1S; Maycie Rogers, senior, 3D; Georgia Sharbino, Sr., 3S; Sophie Urban, Sr., 3D dohertyErin Bettner, Jr., 3S; Jillian Buckmiller, so., 2D; Addison Leasure, fr., 1S; Pyper O’Donnell, Fr., 4D; Tyler Pierce, fr., 4D; Riley Stimpson, so., 1D; Emily Tetrault, Sr., 1D; Leeya Quiroz, Jr., 2D; Natalia Zolotik, so., 2S Lewis Palmer Emma Ackerman, Sr., 1D; Tayla Heritsch, fr., 4D; Carissa ODonnell, Sr., 1D; Allisyn Unks, Jr., 4D Mesa Ridge Alysia Benedict, Sr., 3D; Ariadna Martinez, Sr., 2D; Aolany Moreno, Sr., 4D; Aubree Krupp, Sr., 2D; Brianna Ortiz, so., 4D; Chris Valenzuela, Jr., 3D Palmer Ridge Kate Betz, Sr., 2D; Charlotte Hauke, 1D; Katrina Weiskircher, Jr., 2D; Alexandra Yuzkiv, 1D Pine Creek Grace Hu, fr., 4D; Catherine Mooney, fr., 4D St Mary’s Kyla Barrett, Sr., 2S; Elizabeth Brodeur, Sr., 1D; Gretchen Czelatdko, so., 3D; Sabrina Damien, fr., 3D; Lily Delgado, Jr., 2D; Roni Hennessey, Sr., 1D; Jill Kellick, Sr., 2S; Elizabeth Rysavy, Jr., 2D Forefront Hailey Blanchard, so., 4D; Raina Fagans, Sr., 3D; Sophia Guevara, Jr., 2S; Jillian Harrison, fr., 4D; Katey Kyle, Jr., 3D; Jordyn Van Manen, so., 1S

