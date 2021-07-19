Sports
Ryan Ellis, the NASCAR driver, goes viral after Ryan Ellis, the hockey player, is traded
On Saturday, just before an NHL-imposed trade/exemption freeze for the Expansion Draft, the Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights completed a three-team trade. The Predators sent defender Ryan Ellis to the Flyers ahead of defender Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick. The Golden Knights then acquired Patrick from the Preds for attacker Cody Glass.
Hockey player Ryan Ellis, who has no Twitter, tweeted no response to the trade, but NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis, who is a huge Capitals fan, certainly did. And many say he won Hockey Twitter on Saturday.
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021
sad day
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021
trade me back
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021
Send me to Vegas too
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021
Fight @GrittyNHL the second i land in philadelphia land pic.twitter.com/fJjf6ByMjL
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021
f
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021
#1 defender*
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021
lololol pic.twitter.com/vknsxOSdSU
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021
The preds will definitely not lmao
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021
nightmare fuel https://t.co/H2mW3grHK2
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021
Last place I wanted to be
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021
Not my first choice
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021
For me, the culmination of this stupidity was when Bleacher Report mistook NASCAR Ellis for the NHL, leading to a Deadspin Story.
In real life, NASCAR Ellis plays beer league hockey and graduates from George Mason University in college. He is a native of Northern VA. And really hate the Flyers.
Played college hockey and still play beer league! pic.twitter.com/GlpDHmfw4V
— Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) July 17, 2021
When asked to comment on his newfound fame on social media, Ryan replied, “Lololol. I’m such a loser.”
Indeed my friend. Indeed.
Headshot via Ryan Ellis
