



Australian Josh Inglis has crushed his second T20 hundred of the season, while Marnus Labuschagne and D’Arcy Short were also in the running for Sunday’s action in England’s T20 Blast. Inglis hammered an unbeaten 118 from 61 balls, including 10 fours and eight sixes, to send Leicestershire to their victory target with more than two overs to spare against Worcestershire. Dropped on 14 from fellow Aussie Ben Dwarshuis’ bowling, Inglis reached his fifty in 33 balls and only needed 22 more deliveries to make three figures. It was the second hundred of the season for the righthander after not hitting out 103 in June, which was his first century in the format. The Perth Scorchers wicketkeeper batter has finished Leicestershire’s season as the leading points scorer in the league with 531 runs from 14 games with a strike rate of 175.82. June 21: Inglis gets inventive when he hammers the girl T20 a hundred With the Foxes unable to qualify for the quarter-finals, Inglis will now join Shane Warne’s London Spirit side at The Hundred, replacing compatriot Glenn Maxwell. “It was a great way to end my season here,” said Inglis. “I’ve had a good start in all my innings at Grace Road without scoring a score, so to finish that way and get the win was really good because I really enjoyed my time here.” Elsewhere, short led Hampshire to an extraordinary win over Glamorgan after Labuschagne continued his good T20 form this season. Short helped Hampshire to the quarterfinals // Getty Labuschagne hit six sixes in his innings of 78 from just 47 balls for Glamorgan, his fourth half-century of competition took him to 10th on the run-scorer’s list with 390 with a strike rate of 140.79 from just eight matches. Score card: Hampshire v Glamorgan Hampshire chased 185 to win and had to make the runs in just 14.1 overs to outrun Surrey in net run rate in the race for a quarter-final spot. And they got there in just 13 overs thanks to Short’s blistering 69 from 30 balls at the top of the order. James Vince, the England star of Short and Sydney Sixers, got off to a heady start as the southpaw hit three straight sixes in the opening en route to a half-century of just 18 balls. Labuschagne hit his fourth fifty out of eight games // Getty The score was 101 after 7.2 overs when Vince was the first man to fall and while Short fell a few overs later, Joe Weatherley helped Hampshire wind to the victory goal with 42 balls left in the innings. Labuschagne, whose bat scores this season are 93no, 59, 74, 22, 13, 33, 18 and 78, took two wickets with his leg spin. Short was chosen in Australia’s first roster for their current tour of the Caribbean, but was not selected in the final tour, while it was deemed logistically too challenging for Labuschagne to join the tour from the UK.

