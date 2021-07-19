Sports
2021 USA TODAY Network All-SEC Soccer Team Preseason Prediction
Alabama football and Texas A&M each placed four players on the 2021 Preseason All-SEC team, selected by the USA TODAY Networks team that covers and leads the league in rosters.
The Crimson Tide was the unanimous choice to win the SEC West Division and the overwhelming choice to win the SEC Championship. Georgia was picked to win the East.
Alabama also had the expected coach of the year in year Nick Saban, player of the year in wide receiver John Metchie III and Newcomer of the Year in Freshman Defense Back Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Here’s the whole team:
quarterback:Matt Corral, Be Miss
run back:Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Run back (tie):Isaiah player, Texas A&M
Run back (tie):Kevin Harris, South Carolina
Wide receiver:John Metchie III, Alabama
Wide receiver:Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Tight end:Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M*
Offensive line:Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Offensive line:Evan Neal, Alabama
Offensive line:Kenya Green, Texas A&M
Offensive line:Charles Cross, Miss State
Offensive line:Cade Mays, Tennessee
Place kicker:Cade York, LSU
Universal:Jerrion Ealy, Be Miss
DEFENSE
Defense Line:DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Defense Line:Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Defense Line:Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
Defense Line:Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
Linebacker:Christian Harris, Alabama
Linebacker:Grant Morgan, Arkansas
Linebacker:Zakoby McClain, Auburn
Defensive Back: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU*
Defensive Back:Kaiir Elam, Florida
Defensive Back:Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Defensive Back:Josh Jobe, Alabama
Punter:Jake Camarda, Georgia
* Unanimous choice
PRESEASON HONORS
Coach of the Year: Nick Saban
Player of the Year: John Metchie III, Alabama
Newcomer of the Year: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
SEQUENCE OF FINISHING
EAST DIVISION
1. Georgia
2. Florida
3. Missouri
4. Kentucky
5. Tennessee
6. South Carolina
7. Vanderbilt
WEST DIVISION
1. Alabama
2. Texas A&M
3. LSU
4. Be Miss
5. Chestnut brown
6. Arkansas
7. Mississippi State
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama
