Men’s Tennis Student Athletes Honored With Annual Endowed Scholarships





Every year, deserving men's tennis student athletes from the state of Illinois are chosen as recipients of prestigious Illinois state scholarships, and this year, three outstanding Redbirds were selected for these awards by ISU's Men's Tennis Head Coach. Mark Klysner . Benoni Green Endowed Scholarship // Zacharias Rankloo Rasmusson | Senior | Malmo, Sweden Rasmusson contributed for the Redbirds for three years, playing mostly doubles the past two seasons. Last season, he racked up back-to-back double wins against Illinois-Springfield and Eastern Illinois with partners Pol Botifol Rius and Diego Le Gal Perez . The Benoni Green Endowed Scholarship which was established in 1998. It was funded by friends of the star Redbird tennis player. Green attended the State of Illinois before World War II and his scholarship was first awarded in 1999. He was inducted into the Illinois State's Percy Family Hall of Fame in 1973. Jim Whitman Endowed Scholarship // Melker Isaksson | Junior | Lidkoping, Sweden Isaksson made an immediate impression in his first season with ISU in 2020, setting a 13-3 singles record during his freshman campaign. He followed that up with five wins in doubles last season, while earning the Summit League Athlete of the Week titles on February 9 after winning doubles and singles against UIC. The Jim Whitman Tennis Endowed Scholarship was established in 2014 from donations made in honor of Jim Whitman for the benefit of a men's tennis college student. Jim was a former men's tennis player and coach in the state of Illinois. He received all four years of All-Conference honors as a player in the state of Illinois from 1963-67 and coached from 1972-1986. As a player, Jim has been honored as MVP twice and won three conference singles titles. He was inducted into the Illinois State Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame in 1981. Payton Leon Helphinstine Endowed Scholarship // Nam Pham | Junior | Lenexa, Kansas Pham is entering his third season with the Redbirds, having spent most of last season as the team's No. 1 in singles. His sophomore success came on the heels of a breakthrough freshman campaign in 2020, when he set a 16-5 record in singles action. The Payton Leon Helphinstine Men's and Women's Tennis Scholarship was established in September 2020. He graduated in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in health physical education and a master's degree in mathematics in 1964. He was a member of the men's tennis team. The scholarship is for male and female tennis players in the state of Illinois. These endowed scholarships are three out of 33 available to Illinois state student athletes that are funded by private donors. For more information on instituting or contributing to a scholarship, please contact the Weisbecker Scholarship Fund office at (309) 438-3803. For more information on each current donation, visit the WSF website at www.weisbeckerscholarshipfund.com.

