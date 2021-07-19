Carey Price can miss time with knee injury





UPDATING:Pierre LeBrun of TSN now reports that the injury is to Price’s knee, while the hip will also be assessed. Price will see doctors next week and LeBrun says the hope is the injury is not serious. The saga of the goalkeeper of Montreal CanadiensCarey Pricehas taken several unexpected turns this past weekend. After he was brought to light with a waiver of his no-motion ban, his future at Montreal suddenly became extremely uncertain. Now, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports: Price could miss a lot of time next season with a hip injury. It complicates what is already a highly precarious goalkeeper selection process for the Seattle Kraken. General managerRon Francis has a large number of options to choose from. It is well known that the Kraken have huge interest in the Florida Panthers netminderChris Driedger, so the question remains who will be his partner in the fold. While many suggest Price because of his legendary status, this news about his health may affect them differently. It’s a similar situation with the Dallas Stars goalkeeperBen Bishop, who remained exposed but did not play a single game this season due to an injury. Other possible options are:Braden Holtby andCape Kahkonen, among other things, but Seattle has a tough choice ahead of it. For Montreal, this could be quite a blow to their success next season. It’s softened a bit with the guarantee thatJake Allen will be back with the team next season. But despite posting better regular season numbers than Price, the team won more with Carey in the fold. Without specific guidelines on how much time Price will miss, it’s extremely difficult to predict how this news could affect both Montreal and Seattle. Yet it is certainly a development that shifts both plans.

