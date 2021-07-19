Kole Calhoun’s defense overshadows a baserunning accident in Diamondbacks win





Kole Calhoun has played 1,038 Major League Baseball games. Now in his 10th year as a big leaguer, there are few things he hasn’t seen on a diamond. However, it was new for Anthony Rizzo to throw a ball straight to his face. A similar scene happened last year, when he headbutted a ball thrown by Colorado Rockies-catcher Tony Wolters to avoid being thrown out at second base. But during that game, Calhoun had time to pause, cast his eye and deliberately put his head in his path. On Sunday, with the bases loaded and one out in the 6th inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs, Calhoun didn’t have that kind of time. Instead, he instinctively hit the floor, causing Rizzos to throw to beat Nick Ahmed at the plate. I don’t think anyone has headbutted one ball in their career and I had a chance to do two, Calhoun said. I honestly don’t know why I didn’t. With Ahmed at home, the Diamondbacks rally, which tied the score at 2, was still alive. The bases, it seemed, were charged for Eduardo Escobar, one of the few consistent presences in Arizonas lineup. Instead, Calhoun, who had returned from surgery for a torn hamstring last week, lay on the floor, orienting himself and making sure he hadn’t injured himself again. When he came up, he saw Cubs catcher Robinson Chirinos holding up his hands. In a momentary moment of confusion, Calhoun reached for his helmet, giving Chirinos enough time to turn the double play at first base. Obviously I should have got up and went straight to the first one, I don’t know, I was just a little taken aback, Calhoun said. I’ve never been to that place. A very, very strange play. Fortunately for Calhoun, the Diamondbacks hit two runs in both the eighth and ninth inning, turning one of the strangest plays of his career into a unique footnote in their first win after the All-Star break. It’s easy to laugh now, Calhoun said with a smile. Instead, his most impressive moments of the afternoon came in the field. As the game was still scoreless in the early innings, Calhoun made some excellent plays to keep starting pitcher Merrill Kelly in rhythm. In the second inning, with one out and Jason Heyward first, Cubs centerfielder Jake Marisnick lined into rightfield. Rather than hand in the single, Calhoun leaped into the air and risked an extra single to net the ball with his outstretched glove. It looks fantastic when he dives, said Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo. It’s like Superman out there. For Calhoun, it’s an instinctive confidence built over a lifetime of playing on the right court, perfecting routes to every type of flyball. You are proud of your defense and are going to play hard and try to get everything you can, Calhoun said. When you’re proud of those things, they come out and appear. An inning later, Calhoun’s defensive prowess resurfaced. Rizzo made the Cubs’ most difficult contact from the early start, getting a ball into the right field corner. Calhoun sprinted to the edge of the warning lane, reached up and made a backhand catch before crashing into the wire mesh fencing. For the Diamondbacks, Calhoun’s defensive prowess set the tone for an afternoon when the Cubs struggled to get things going against Kelly, who threw in the ninth inning for the first time in his career. For Lovullo, however, that comes as no surprise. He’s such a defender, Lovullo said. He is. He is a game changer in many ways and made two great plays that saved us today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2021/07/18/kole-calhouns-defense-overshadows-baserunning-mishap-diamondbacks-win/8009943002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos