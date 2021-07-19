Ebbing wave could unleash big ad spend on cricket





The six-month period starting this month is expected to be one of the largest cricket advertising spend in recent years, said executives representing media buying firms and corporations. This will be boosted by five major back-to-back tournaments, the diminishing economic impact of the second Covid-19 wave and tournaments coinciding with Indian festivals when consumption tends to peak. Some industry executives said ad spend could rise 20-25% over the same period last year, thanks to big-ticket cricket. This, they said, was based on the expectation that there would be no third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shashi Sinha, chief executive of media buying group IPG Mediabrands, which represents Coca-Cola and Amazon, said: All the ingredients point to a windfall and it looks like a five to six month bumper for cricket-led ads. The decisive factor would be that there is no third wave and that the economy continues to recover without further setbacks. While the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League are scheduled for September-October in the UAE, the 16-team T20 World Cup will be held in October-November. The Indian cricket teams’ Sri Lanka and England tours are on schedule in July and August, and the New Zealand India tour is scheduled for November-December. The World Cup will be the first global event hosted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, while IPL will resume in September after a pandemic-induced suspension halfway through the tournament. The sports broadcasting rights are split between Star Sports Network, which paid 16,347.50 crore for IPL television and digital rights for 2018 to 2022, and Sony Pictures Networks through its channels Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Both broadcasters are expected to bring in big profits. The resumption of a highly competitive season of IPL followed by the T20 World Cup is an opportunity marketers rarely encounter. This coupled with the holiday season will make it extremely competitive among brands to sweep through limited inventory as they look to bounce back stronger as the overall economy becomes more stable, create business turnarounds and take aggressive actions to drive customer acquisition and growth, it said. Anil Jayaraj, executive vice president, Star Sports. Sony, which has broadcast rights to the Sri Lanka and England series, has also partnered with Twitter for premium coverage of the tours. Rohit Gupta, chief revenue officer (ad sales & international business) at Sony Pictures Sports Network, said: Sports as a genre are booming with brands onboarding sports to connect with youth, which are the toughest target audience. has been flirting constantly across so many platforms, including mainstream and digital, ever since. Brands in sectors such as e-commerce, gaming, edtech, FMCG, e-wallets, smartphones and automobiles will lead spending, media buying executives said. Ashish Bhasin, chief executive of APAC and chairman of Dentsu, which represents Maruti, Mastercard and Microsoft, said: Cricket is evergreen in India and from here to the holiday season should be a good stage for advertising. There is pent-up demand that we expect to increase and monsoon forecasts look good, but it will depend on how the holiday season and economic recovery develop. Last month, the ICC signed up online investment platform Upstox as an official partner, starting with this year’s just-concluded World Test Championship final and men’s T20 World Cup.

