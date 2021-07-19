PC recording time | Wheatland Girl Invited to Ohio Hockey Camp





Whitland The three brothers travel 60 miles one way to miss out on skating and love to participate in Cheyenne’s youth hockey. Olivia Gore will play on the 12h coed team, the 19h women’s team and Team Wyoming. Quinlan Gore and Kellen Gore play in a 10h team. They started playing when they were in Laramie’s kindergarten. When the Gore family moved to Wheatland three years ago, they still wanted to play, so they switched to Cheyenne. The boys play in the Colorado Recreation Hockey League and their team is undefeated in their division,” said Lindigoa, the trio’s mother. “They won the Rock Springs tournament and were invited to a tournament in Utah. Last weekend was the CRHL state tournament. They won their first game and most of the teams, including goalkeepers, were on Saturday. I came back to Cheyenne in the evening. ” Coming Sunday, the kids going home couldn’t get back to play the second game, so Capitals put one of the forwards in goalkeeping gear and the entire four-player game. Had to play. Keren managed to win by scoring five goals in the match. Championship matches were bitter and they were tied at the end of a regular match. They were given an extra three minutes, after which they had to go into a shootout. Capitals eventually brought the banner back. Summer Camp Update Bowling Green: Olivia Gore and part of the Wyoming u14 Girls Team were invited to a morning camp in Bowling Green, Ohio. Wyoming players were invited to participate based on their performance at the Northern Plains District Camp in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The Central American camp was run by American hockey and consisted of 80 girls from all over the Midwest (Wyoming, North Dakota, Ohio, Maryland, Illinois, Pennsylvania, etc.). They went to campus, stayed in the dorm, lived and breathed hockey for a week. Olivia said: It has been great to be able to play against players of different skill levels and prepare for the next season in Team Wyoming. Many NHL and Olympic hockey players live in Bowling Green for a week. It was great to get the chance to play. “

