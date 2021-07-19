Latest news about G Sathiyan (table tennis), biography, profile, photos and videos





With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, Firstpost takes a quick look at one of India’s top rowers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and charts his journey to securing Olympic qualification.

G Sathiyan was one of the busiest players during the COVID-19, something that bodes well for India and the paddler just months away from Tokyo Games. Image credit: Twitter @ittfworld

Editor’s Note:For five years now, Indian athletes have dreamed of making up for the disappointment of a two-medal victory in Rio. The wingspan was extraordinary, withCOVID-19because they’ve thrown their preparations — and the Olympics themselves — off their gear. However, in true Olympic spirit, the nation’s top athletes have battled form and uncertainty to put their best foot forward in what promises to be a Games like no other. In our latest series, we track our athletes’ performance over the past two years to give you a ready-made guide to their form leading to the greatest sporting spectacle in the world. With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching,first posttakes a quick look at one of India’s top rowers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and charts his journey to securing Olympic qualification: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, one of the most promising names in Indian table tennis, is the first rower from India to win two ITTF Pro tour titles (Belgium 2016 and Spain 2017). He is also the first Indian to break into the world’s top 25 in the ITTF rankings, a feat he achieved in May 2019 when he reached his best position of 24 in his career. Giant Killer Sathiyan recorded some significant wins in 2019. In September 2019, he defeated Japanese sensation Harimoto Tomokazu in straight sets at the Asian TT Championships. He became the first Indian to reach the quarterfinals of the event when he faced China’s Lin Gaoyuan in the men’s singles. Later, on his World Cup debut in November, Sathiyan won over senior Frenchman Simon Gauzy11-13, 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 and Denmark. Jonathan Groth 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-2, to reach the round of 16 at the 2019 ITTF Mens World Cup. Silver lining For much of 2020, sporting events were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, Sathiyan was lucky enough to keep in touch with table tennis and take part in a few competitive tournaments. In February, when the virus was not as widespread, Sathiyan, along with Achanta Sharath Kamal, claimed silver at the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open, losing to German pair Benedikt Duda and Patrick Franziska. The Indians lost to the Germans 5-11, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11. With the Tokyo Olympics in mind, Sathiyan signed a deal with Polish Superliga team Sokolow SA Jaroslaw for the 2020-21 season. After competing in Poland in October, the Indian paddler took on another assignment and moved to Tokyo in late November to participate in the Japanese Japanese T-League for Okayama Rivets. With his fourth final in seven years, Sathiyan finally secured the national table tennis championship in February 2021, with a win over nine-time champion Kamal 11-6, 11-7, 10-12, 7-11, 11-8, 11- 8. The top-ranked Indian men’s single rower won both of his competitions in the Asian Olympic qualifiers to book an Olympic berth. He defeated his veteran Indian compatriot Kamal 11-9, 15-13, 5-11, 7-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8 in the opening match. He then defeated Pakistani Muhammad Rameez 4-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-9, 11-2) to top his group. The 28-year-old had a stellar run in the Polish Super League in April 2021, winning nine games for his bronze medal winning team Jaroslaw. This also happened to be his last competitive tournament prior to the Games. Sathiyan was one of the busiest players during the COVID-19 , something that bodes well for India and the paddler, just months away from Tokyo Games.

