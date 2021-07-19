Cubs throwers can’t find the command when losing to the DBacks





PHOENIX If you rely on command, and that command wanders, it can make for a frustrating afternoon. This is how it went for Cubs right-handed Zach Davies in a 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Davies never found his command and went into several deep counts. The game appeared to move away from Davies in the fourth inning when he walked Eduardo Escobar to distract. With the bases loaded and no one out, Escobar scored from third base Pavin Smiths single, which reloaded the bases. But Davies was able to break out of the jam and landed a popout and a timed 6-4-3 double play. He gave up two runs and six hits in 4 innings with three strikeouts and four walks. Some of [the walks] are just at bats that I try to throw in certain places that I didn’t hit exactly, trying to get guys to chase, Davies said. You’re trying to be a little bit deeper in a game there. I try to walk past it as quickly as possible. I’m not happy about it in any way, but there’s another one who wants to go after him. So just try to turn the page quickly. Command was also a problem for the pitchers following Davies. The Cubs walked 11 batters (two intentionally), three of whom came to score. A batter hit by a pitch in the seventh also scored. Today we were not very sharp [on the mound]. Too many free passes, to be honest with your manager David Ross said. The free passes are a little frustrating, but otherwise we played pretty well. Cubs claim Schwindel from Athletics The Cubs claimed first baseman Frank fear of heights from athletics and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa. Schwindel, 29, has a .114/.114/.229 slash line, a home run and three RBI in 14 major-league games. He has a respectable .287/.321/.481 slash line with 134 home runs in eight minor-league seasons. The Cubs’ 40-man roster is now full. He said it Ross on Rowan Wicks back to the hill: he’s on his way to getting well and feeling good again. And the fact that he had a nice outing and came out feeling good today is a very nice sign. It’s just nice to see him compete again.

