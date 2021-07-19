What to expect from Drew Jordan in 2021





Four years ago, Drew Jordan was the crown jewel of Duke’s recruiting class in 2017. He was the top-ranked recruit in the class, and the four-star defensive end was also listed as the Duke’s 10th best signer of all time — no, that is not a typo. The former four-star top-200 recruit on 247Sport chose the Blue Devils over nearly two dozen other schools, including the state of Michigan, as Ron Burton was one of its primary recruiters. Jordan decided to hand over from Duke this offseason after four productive years with the Blue Devils, finishing with 99 tackles, 13 tackles for losses and nine sacks in 40 games. This production has been overlooked by just about everyone because “he played for Duke” or “he stood alone against ACC teams”, which is fair, but he deserves some respect. Finishing with around 100 tackles and nearly 10 sacks in his 40 games in his career is impressive and that’s more than any defensive goal currently off the roster unnamed Jacub Panasiuk. So what can we expect from Jordan in 2021? Jordan has the tools to be a starter for Michigan State football Panasiuk is going to be a starting defensive end and he has already set a goal to become the sack leader of the Big Ten in 2021. Can Jordan start on the other side then? Many early predictions predicted Drew Beesley to start on the other side or even Michael Fletcher, but I would predict Jordan’s experience and strength set him apart. If the Michigan state defense is to reach its maximum potential, I think Jordan should start with Panasiuk and Beesley and Michael Fletcher making up the two-deep. People don’t seem to realize the kind of potential Jordan has, but he had 33 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 12 games last season, powering up his best career in any category. He is capable of great things and with the right coaching he can flourish. I expect big things from Jordan in 2021.

