Heartwarming photo of Humboldt Broncos goes viral, fatal bus crash, hockey news 2021





A heartwarming image of the 13 surviving members of the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has surfaced on social media.

Three years ago, a bus carrying 28 people collided with a truck on a rural highway in Canada’s western province of Saskatchewan, killing 16 and injuring 13 others. The Humboldt Broncos consists of 24 Canadian players, with the youngest aged 16 and the oldest 21. Kayo is your ticket to the best local and international sports streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free >

The bus was heading north for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks. The 13 surviving members of the Broncos have been photographed together for the first time since the tragedy, and the image is spreading like wildfire on social media. The post has already generated more than 11,600 likes and 1,100 retweets in 14 hours. The Saskatchewan League is a feeder system for higher levels of hockey, with many graduating to play at American and Canadian colleges while making some progress in the National Hockey League. In a country where ice hockey is a national sport, news of the crash caused an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and players alike sharing condolences with the hashtag #PrayforHumboldt. A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign raised over C$15 million and set a national record. Earlier this year, former Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki made headlines when he took his first steps since the crash.

