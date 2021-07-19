Shaping the 2021 2021 line of attack





One of the most substantial reasons the Alabama offense was such a success in the 2020 season was due in large part to the incredible play along the offensive line. Whether it was opening lanes in the running game or allowing Mac to progress through his progressions, the big boys up front were always on top of their game. As a unit, they gathered enough hardware to fill an entire trophy cabinet. Senior offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood took home the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the country. Fan favorite Landon Dickerson won the Rimington Award presented to the nation’s top center. To top it off, the unit in partnership brought the Joe Moore Award back to Tuscaloosa as the nation’s most outstanding assault unit. As we enter the 2021 football season, one of the biggest question marks for this particular Alabama football team is how will the offensive line shape up? Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson, and Deonte “Cornbread” Brown are all in the NFL now. Even with the loss of the three players mentioned above, there are really only two spots left open along the offensive line. Evan Neal returns in one tackle spot, Emil Ekiyor Jr. will retain one of the sentries and Chris Owens will most likely take over the central duties. That leaves one guard and one tackle position open to competition. So who could we see filling in the rest of the offensive line? We all know that Nick Saban and the rest of the staff recruit at a very high standard, and perhaps no one recruits on the offensive line better than Alabama. Even with all that said, freshman offensive line coach Doug Marrone has his hands full putting together an Alabama-worthy unit. Some names to keep an eye out for this fall include Kendall Randolph, JC Latham, Terrence Ferguson II, Javion Cohen, Pierce Quick, Damieon George Jr., Tommy Brown, Tommy Brockermeyer and Amari Kight. I realize this is a long list and you can see now why Coach Marrone has such a difficult task ahead of him when fall camp starts, but I do believe that each of those guys has a chance to secure a spot in the offensive. to get the starting line. The four players I watch the most are JC Latham, Javion Cohen, Damieon George Jr. and Tommy Brockermeyer. I believe these are the four most talented players in the group and would give Alabama the best chance of duplicating 2020’s incredible performance. Let me be clear, I don’t think Alabama’s offensive line will be as dominant in 2021 as the 2020 group was, but that doesn’t mean it still can’t be among the best in the country. Stay tuned for more news about Roll Tide Wire’s Crimson Tide! Contact/Follow us@RollTideWireon Twitter, and like our page atFacebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinions.

