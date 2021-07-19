Sports
Naomi Osaka Rocks Oversized Blinged Out Tennis Racket Earrings For Vogue Hong Kong Cover
Source: Tim Clayton Corbis / Getty
Naomi Osaka continues to win, on and off the tennis court. Recently, the hopeful Olympic gold medal graced the cover of a special Women in Sports Olympics edition of: Vogue Hong Kong. For the cover photo, Osaka wore a white bustier bodysuit and a matching oversized white mesh blouse. She paired the look with large, sparkly earrings that were shaped like tennis rackets. She wore her hair braided and pulled back in an updo that resembled a mohawk. And best of all, 23-year-olds were styled and photographed by an all-black team, a rarity for the Vogue franchise.
Her whole look was created by the popular stylist Law Roach with Martin-Christopher Harper on the hair and makeup done by MUA Autumn Moultrie. The photos were taken by AB + DM. The July digital cover comes just before the tennis star will compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where the Japanese-born athlete will make her debut as a representative of her home country.
Vogue Hong Kong posted the official digital cover to their Instagram page with the caption, #NaomiOsaka is the first of three #VogueHongKong digital exclusive stars for the Olympic Women in Sports special. They took it further by analyzing Osaka’s stats, including the fact that she is number two in her sport worldwide.
The caption continued, Osaka is currently ranked 2nd worldwide for singles in Tennis, and will participate in the #Olympic Games in Tokyo where she will make her debut as a representative of Japan! At 23 years old, Osaka is the world’s highest paid female athlete, and she also takes the time and effort to give back to the community, empowering women in sports through her initiative, the Naomi Osaka Play Academy.
In another shot posted to the magazines’ Instagram account, we see an actual close-up profile photo of Osaka’s beautiful silver tennis racket earrings. For this message caption, Vogue Hong Kong Touched by the athletes who write about fashion and beauty, Osaka is not only known for her sporting prowess but has also made waves in the world of fashion and beauty. Her swimwear collection with #FrankiesBikinis is inclusively designed for all women, while its emerging skincare brand #KINLO will make sun protection products for darker skin tones. And Osaka does it all in style, the star was called a #LouisVuitton brand ambassador last January.
Osaka also spoke to the magazine about her tennis career and the pressures that come with performing on the world stage. It’s not easy, she told the magazine. With so many eyeballs on you, each with an opinion of who they think you are without knowing you first. I try to surround myself with people who know me best. In the end, the only opinion that matters is your own and [that of] the people close to you.
You can read Naomi Osaka’s full interview with Vogue Hong Kong here.
