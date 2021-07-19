The surname has a legacy. That’s no problem for Luke Hughes.

That noise from outside quickly becomes feverish. He’s probably a top ten select and his raw potential could help him go even higher, if refined. With less than a week to go until the draft, fans of the NHL franchises who pick early should be salivating over the prospects of selecting Luke and seeing him fit for their team one day. But for Michigan fans, they only have a few more months to wait.

Lukes a very talented player. Hes really taken huge steps even last year, the last two years, said Michigan coach Mel Pearson. He is just starting to grow into himself and his game. (He’s a) very, very good hockey player.

Pearson is no stranger to the talent of the Hughes family. In his first year as the Wolverines head coach, he saw Quinn rack up 29 points as a freshman third on the team. He played a key role in leading Michigan to the Frozen Four.

Quinn is long gone from Ann Arbor, but his impact is still felt. Since Quinn, and throughout Pearson’s tenure, the Wolverines have relied on an offensive defender as a key cog in their game plan: namely Cam York, who has now left for the NHL, and most recently freshman Owen Power.

That role has now been assigned to Luke. Following in the footsteps of an older brother who left such a legacy in Michigan can be a daunting position for most players. But for Luke, it’s exactly where he wants to be.

There are certain individuals who do not want to come here because you are following your father or a brother and they do not want to be a part of that, and they will go elsewhere. said Pearson. But not Luke. He wants to be here and he’s a different player than Quinn and he’s a different player than Jack, but he’s also his own man. I don’t think there’s any extra pressure on him. And if there is some pressure, he invites them.

The last name might make people tune in, but Luke’s unique skills on the ice keep people’s attention. If he continues to play the way he has been, he won’t be known as just Quinn’s younger brother for much longer.

He’s able to get the puck out of the defensive zone so quickly that there are quite a few times because he’s so good at that, he doesn’t have to defend as much as maybe other players do, Muse said. That’s what makes him who he is.

Transitioning to the college game is never easy, but Luke’s time with the USNTDP gave him the unique opportunity to play collegiate teams. In February, the USNTDP faced the state of Arizona in a two-game exhibition series. Over those two games, the USNTDP scored eight goals. Luke assisted with four of them.

He is already proving that his game is ready for college. When he arrives in Ann Arbor, he will be in an ideal situation as Michigan is full of talent for the 2021-2022 season. Loaded might even be an understatement.