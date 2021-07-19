China seeks solid display even without star swimmer, sports news and top stories

SHANGHAI China is missing banned swimmer Sun Yang, but they will take a record-breaking contingent to Tokyo looking to put on a strong show with their own Olympics just months away.

The world’s most populous country topped the medal list in Beijing 2008, but then dropped to third behind the United States and Great Britain in Rio 2016, their worst Olympic performance in two decades with 26 gold medals.

The disappointment was summed up in a tweet from state-run Xinhua news agency, which read: “No gold for CHN gymnasts, Team China suffered its worst Olympic flop in Rio 2016.”

At the Tokyo Games, pushed back a year by the coronavirus but finally opening on Friday, China will have a massive roster of 777 athletes — diver Quan Hongchan, 14, is the youngest and rider Li Zhenqiang, 52, the oldest — and staff , their largest contingent at an overseas Olympics.

But if they want to improve Rio, China will have to do without their biggest star.

Controversial swimmer Sun, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, was banned for more than four years last month after a second doping violation.

In his absence, China does not have a world-famous name, but will still anticipate taking gold medals in diving, table tennis and weightlifting.

Chinese media have branded their divers as a ‘Dream Team’ capable of capturing all eight gold medals in the sport. There are also high hopes for the women’s volleyball team, led by star spiker Zhu Ting, 26, and in the water bath with Zhang Yufei, 23.

Chinese media called her “the new butterfly queen” after she boomed at the national swimming championships in May, winning five golds and silvers.

While Chinese rowers have won 28 of the 32 Olympic titles, their table tennis president Liu Guoliang has complained about Covid-19 safety rules, saying they are making life “extremely difficult” as his team aims to win the gold again.

“We didn’t expect epidemic rules like not wiping the gaming table with your hand or blowing (on the ball),” he told state broadcaster CCTV.

777 Athletes from China will compete in the Tokyo Olympics, their largest contingent at an overseas Games.

26 Gold medals won by China at the Rio Games, their worst Olympic number since their 16th in Atlanta 1996.

A clip of the interview had been viewed 140 million times on the Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo until last Wednesday.

“If you can’t beat us, so be it. Why look for so many reasons, including the pandemic?” a user wrote.

China’s six-man squad this year includes reigning Olympic champion Ma Long and world champion Fan Zhendong in men’s singles, while world champion Liu Shiwen will play mixed doubles and women’s team events.

Apart from China, South Korea (three times) and Sweden (once) are the only other countries to have won Olympic table tennis titles.

China’s achievements and place on the medal table are always a source of national pride, but this time there’s added spice due to the fierce historical rivalry between China and Japan.

In addition, due to the one-year delay to the Tokyo Olympics, there are only six months between the Summer Games in Japan and the Winter Games in Beijing.

Immediately after Tokyo, the 2022 Olympic Games in the Chinese capital come into sharp focus, especially when it comes to how the organizers will deal with the corona virus.

Due to repeated obstacles raised by the virus, there will also be particular interest in the women’s soccer team.

The Steel Roses have endured a grueling qualifying campaign, during which they were quarantined and trained in a hotel corridor in Australia in the early days of the pandemic.

After repeated delays and reschedules, they finally secured a final place in Tokyo in April after beating South Korea in extra time in a thrilling play-off.

FRANCE MEDIA AGENCY