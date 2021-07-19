Fan who hit Red Sox player with ball gets lifelong ban from all parks

NEW YORK The fan who hit Red Sox leftfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown from the stands of Yankee Stadium has been banned from attending major league games for life.

The decision was confirmed on Sunday by the Yankees and Major League Baseball.

Alex Verdugo is a good guy. Yankees fans, we MUST be better at the stadium. Don’t be these fans! pic.twitter.com/SnHyGeLenW — Pinstripe Strong (@ PinstripeStrong) July 18, 2021

Boston manager Alex Cora briefly pulled his team off the field in the sixth inning on Saturday-evening after Verdugo was hit in the back by a ball thrown from the seats into leftfield.

An angry Verdugo yelled at fans and was stopped by first base coach Tom Goodwin as the game was held up in a pouring rain.

While the Yankees value the spirit and passion of our fans in our various rivalries, especially with the Red Sox, reckless, disorderly and dangerous behavior that endangers the safety of players, field personnel or fellow fans will not be tolerated, the Yankees said in a statement. statement Sunday.

There is absolutely no room for it in Yankee Stadium.

NJ.com reported on Sunday that the fan has not been arrested.

As fans, you all need to get better, Verdugo said after the game. You don’t throw sts at people. You wouldn’t do that to someone on the street. I don’t like it.

This is just a game, Cora said. It’s a game. It’s not life and death, and it’s not this drama, and the fact that people come to the stadium and they decided to throw a baseball (to) one of the players, I was shocked that that happened.

Verdugo said he threw the ball in the stands to a young Red Sox fan, but a Yankees fan intercepted it and threw it back, hitting Verdugo.

It’s terrible, embarrassing, unacceptable. Hopefully he’s in jail now, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of the fan.

Cora said he removed his players to calm Verdugo and try to make sure nothing worse happened.

I know my left fielder. I know Alex, Cora said. He needed time to breathe and get his thoughts. It seemed like no one was listening to me. You never know. What if he jumps the fence? What if he goes there?

Fans in the left field stands told the New York Post that the ball was thrown into the stands after the warm-up, between the top and bottom of the sixth inning. Chants started for the fan who caught the ball to throw the ball back, which he did, and it hit Verdugo.

The fan was ejected.

