TNPL returns without top stars | Cricket News





CHENNAI: The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League kicks off on Monday with Lyca Kovai Kings against Salem Spartans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The tournament, which was not held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be the first sporting event in the city since the second wave.

The opening match will witness prominent Tamil Nadu players such as Vijay Shankar, M Ashwin and M Shahrukh Khan in action. As Shankar and Ashwin come to Salem, Shahrukh is at the helm of things for the Kovai side. That said, both teams will enter the competition with no international experience. Salem will not have the services of all-rounder Washington Sundar who is in England for national service. Kovai, on the other hand, will miss the presence of left arm pacer T Natarajan as he recovers at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru following knee surgery. Natarajan sustained the injury during this year’s IPL and then had to go under the knife.

In addition, international players such as R Ashwin (Dindigul Dragons), Dinesh Karthik (iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans) and M Vijay (Ruby Trichy Warriors) will not attend due to international commitments or personal reasons. Varun Chakravarthy (Siechem Madurai Panthers) and R Sai Kishore (Chepauk Super Gillies) are expected to appear in the later stages in the competition as they are part of the Indian team touring Sri Lanka.

“TNPL has always produced quality players and this season will be no different. Good performances in this tournament give players the chance to even be called up for trials with IPL franchises,” Shahrukh said on the eve of the clash.

