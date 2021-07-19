Column: Difficult choices needed to save small football teams | News, Sports, Jobs

For me, few things are more fun than going to a football game at a small school.

In fact, that’s why I’m in this business.

There aren’t many things better than a nice, solid night, pulling up on a gravel field to a stadium with up to 2,000 people, and taking part in a game between two groups of kids who have known each other their entire lives.

They may not have space in the press box, and maybe no press box at all, but it has character. There is a beauty in its simplicity. Same with football itself. In the age of attack spread that dominates the game, there is a certain charm to see a team running 50 times per game these days.

Unfortunately, it looks like there will be fewer and fewer of those Friday nights as population loss and a general decline in interest in the sport could take its toll on some of our programs in the region.

Chalker, Windham and Mathews have all had to play eight-man games in recent seasons. With the population continuing to decline, other schools may soon join that list.

However, it is not all doom and gloom. Schools are finding ways to prop up their programs — at least at the high school level — with cooperatives between neighboring districts.

Chalker and Windham, for example, entered into an agreement to combine high school programs in an effort to give their respective players a chance to develop before they reach ninth grade.

Last season, an already chaotic year, eight Chalker starters had never played organized football before. Jim Wolke, who coached the Wildcats in his fourth stint with the program last season, called last season a win because of the kids’ perseverance.

Justin Kren, an assistant coach to last year’s team and Chalker’s new head coach, thinks situations like this should become the norm or programs will start to disappear.

“In the coming years it will be very necessary or we will see programs disappear,” he said. “Those are just numbers. I know everyone here is having a hard time. You can always score good grades before the season starts, but when it comes down to it, and you really get ready to go into it, your real grades work on their own. There aren’t many grades here in these small schools.

“I don’t know why people hate the concept and don’t want to put it together (if necessary). If you enjoy coming on Friday night and watching these kids play, you should join what we’re doing and give these kids every chance to play the game.”

A future option for schools could be some sort of exchange program. Kren noted that Bristol, a neighboring school district, has a football program but no football program, while Chalker has football but no football. In the future, an exchange program could be set up where athletes can practice a sport they want without leaving their home district.

“We could open enrollments where these kids can stay in their home school,” Kren said. ‘Suppose Bristol came to play football here or a child from Chalker can go to Bristol to play football. If we want to keep seeing football on Friday night, I think that’s one of the things that needs to happen here in the near future.”

That might be the ‘best of both worlds’ scenario. School mergers are another option, but that’s a chore for two districts to merge to maintain a football program. If schools merge, it would be an afterthought to keep football going at that point.

I know that’s a touchy subject, because people don’t want to lose their sense of identity within a community. I’m from Warren and have seen that topic debated back and forth all my life, and I know what that identity means to people.

However, it may reach the point where that solution seems increasingly viable.

However, that leaves the worst option. If you don’t see something happening soon, we may see the worst-case scenario unfold and small schools of football will stop altogether. I don’t think anyone wants to see that.

So to save the Friday nights so dear to northeast Ohio, an adjustment may have to be made. Schools will have to get creative. I hope we can find a solution soon, because I’m not ready to give up those Friday nights just yet.