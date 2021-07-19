Brodin honored with annual scholarship





NORMAL, sick. Illinois State Women’s Sophomore Sophomore Tennis Othilia Brodin was selected as the 2021-22 Payton Leon Helphinstine Endowed Scholarship Recipient by ISU Head Coach Maja Kovacek . “I am very happy that Othilia is being recognized for this honor,” said Kovacek. “She has shown an impeccable work ethic and dedication to the program in her first year and I know great things are ahead of her.” Payton Leon Helphinstine Endowed Scholarship // Othilia Brodin | sophomore | Taftea, Sweden Brodin had a solid first season for the Redbirds in 2021, placing a combined 8-1 doubles in the No. 3 spot. She also set a 4-1 record in singles, finishing 2-0 at the No. 6 spot and taking victories in her last four singles matches of the year on her way to help the Redbirds win a regular season championship. The Payton Leon Helphinstine Men’s and Women’s Tennis Scholarship was established in September 2020. He graduated in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in health physical education and a master’s degree in mathematics in 1964. He was a member of the men’s tennis team. The scholarship is for male and female tennis players in the state of Illinois. This endowed scholarship is one of 33 available to student athletes in the state of Illinois that are funded by private donors. For more information on instituting or contributing to a scholarship, please contact the Weisbecker Scholarship Fund office at (309) 438-3803. For more information on each current donation, visit the WSF website at www.weisbeckerscholarshipfund.com. GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Scholarship Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos, and more.

