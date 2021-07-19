Springfeld chief ice hockey advisor dedicated to the Beijing Winter Games





Born in Innsbruck, Austria, a city that has hosted two Winter Olympics and the first Winter Youth Olympics in 2012, Harald Springfeld has been committed to and involved in professional sports since 2004, either as a player or behind the scenes. His dedication to Asia and especially China began in 2011 with the role of sports development manager for the International Ice Hockey Federation. With the Beijing Winter Olympics just around the corner, he feels responsible for the Games and wants to ensure that ice hockey and para-ice hockey will showcase the best of the country during the 2022 event. “My job is to prepare the organizing committee for what they expect,” Springfeld said. “But more importantly, I’m really trying to develop and work with people because, from my perspective, I can’t handle two arenas like this. So my job is to make my Chinese colleagues understand, and then they have to make it happen.” “So it’s really necessary to share the responsibility and assign responsibility,” he continued. “I’m trying to get everyone ready, to really take ownership of this area and fully understand what they have to offer, what they expect and how to approach and solve problems.” Harald Springfeld (L) and his family. /CGTN Harald Springfeld (L) and his family. /CGTN Springfeld has also personally invested in China. In 2013, he married Wang Hui, a Chinese ice hockey referee, who gave birth to the couple’s son, Wang Xiaolong, aka Justin a year later. Wang said her husband is the kind of man who puts a lot of effort into his current job. She said he has also done a lot for their family. Wang said no matter how busy he is with work, Springfeld always makes time for his family. Playing ice hockey with his son is a weekly family activity, with all three of them massively involved in the sport. Harald Springfeld (L) and Mike Fox from the sports scene. /CGTN Harald Springfeld (L) and Mike Fox from the sports scene. /CGTN Working for such a big event undoubtedly comes with a lot of pressure. However, Springfeld is confident that he can overcome all challenges with more than 20 years of experience in the sports industry. “It’s also important to have a certain kind of pressure because it reminds you every day to give the best you can. So it’s also the work and living experience that helped me a little bit to And also to take this kind of pressure off my colleagues and make this possible,” he said.

