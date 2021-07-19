Over 80 not ‘over the hill’





Photo: Pixabay Later life can be a rich and fulfilling time, especially when there is social engagement and meaning in every day-to-day activity. “Some of the most interesting and challenging pursuits can be cheap or free, and it’s important that we remain flexible in the activities we choose and adapt so that we can leverage our strengths without straining our resources,” Flinders says. Associate Professor Tim Windsor. “Staying involved in meaningful activities as we age is an important part of healthy aging,” he emphasizes in a new paper published in the Journals of Gerontology Series B – Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences. International experts led by Flinders University studied the daily activities of an average of 73 adults aged 89 and assessed whether older participants reported more positive emotions at times when they rated their activities as more personally meaningful. The Australian Daily Life Time-Sampling module of the Australian Longitudinal Study of Aging asked about a range of regular activities, such as: Social activities (for example – meeting friends, talking to family, going to the old people’s center, etc.)

Physical activity/health (e.g. walking, gardening and sports)

Home management (e.g. housework, cooking, and shopping)

Activities with a cognitive focus (crosswords, reading, and financial management)

Self-care (e.g. body care, rest/nap, food and doctor visits)

Productive activities (e.g. helping others and volunteering)

Leisure activities (e.g. watching TV and listening to music). “Overall, regardless of what people chose, respondents reported having a strong emotional connection to activities that still present them with achievable challenges,” said Flinders University Professor Emeritus Mary Luszcz, who has led the Australian Longitudinal Study of Aging. “As our Western population ages, it’s important that our service and volunteer organizations allow for different levels of engagement.” The article, ‘Conscientiousness, Activity Engagement and Momentary Affect in Oldest-Old Adulthood’ (2021) by Tim D Windsor, Rachel G Curtis (UniSA), Denis Gerstorf (Humboldt University, Germany), Christiane A Hoppmann (University of British Columbia, Canada) and Mary A Luszcz (Flinders University) published in The Journal of Gerontology B (Oxford University Press for The Gerontological Society of America) DOI: 10.1093/geronb/gbaa136 A seniors table tennis club in Adelaide is regularly attended by people, mostly over the age of 70, with 5 men and 1 woman over 80. Rod Nankivell, who oversees the Blackwood Hills Baptist Church Seniors’ Table Tennis Group, says about 15-20 members meet regularly on Monday and Thursday mornings in the church’s activity room. The oldest member is Mr. Colin Wynn, 88 and in “good shape”. “Enthusiasm is high among all our members, who have generally stayed with us once they’ve started,” says Mr. Nankivell. Table tennis is an activity that uses hand/eye coordination, burns calories and improves mental acuity (ball speed, spin and placement are crucial in table tennis, and experienced players are very adept at creating and solving puzzles that involve these three properties are involved. ), and is easy on the joints. “We emphasize fun and camaraderie and that’s evident every morning we play.” “We don’t have leagues, but we do have some members who play competitively, and we have a few members who are coached,” he says, adding that one of the members was a former league player who was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. . . Another player is 86 and in good health, and another player turned 80 this year and is still playing after two hip replacements “He is a very active man and young for his age,” says Mr Nankivell, who is 75 years old and regularly plays with the group. /public release. This material is from the original organization and may be of a point in time, edited for clarity, style and length. View full here

