Sports
Aric Almirola ‘goes into playoff racing’ after lengthy field, again to get much-needed NASCAR win
LOUDON, NH — Aric Almirola carried the weight of a win-less season as he chased a playoff spot that seemed unlikely for a driver buried deep in the standings in a Stewart-Haas Racing program yet to win a checkered flag .
His self-confidence dropped. The pressure on the number 10 team increased.
As darkness fell in New Hampshire, Almirola saw his season suddenly come into focus. Almirola came alive late Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, taking the surprise win, a vital boost for SHR, Ford and another shake-up of the NASCAR playoff picture.
“When we started this race, we never gave anyone a reason to choose us,” said Almirola. “It feels good to be the underdog and come out of nowhere and have the race car we had.”
Almirola broke a 98-race winless streak, adding New Hampshire to a rain-shortened win at Daytona in 2014 and Talladega in 2018 for his third win in 374 races.
And he’s in the playoffs.
Almirola was the last surprise winner, wreaking havoc in the play-offs with just four races to go before the 16-driver field has been established. Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick are among the drivers who could use a win and land a berth.
The race was delayed by nearly two hours by rain and NASCAR called it early due to darkness, putting it eight laps away from the scheduled end.
New Hampshire was scheduled for 301 laps and 318.46 miles. Almirola took the checkered in 293 laps. He ended the Team Penske party — Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney had a nice back and forth for the lead at one point — and Christopher Bell couldn’t catch him.
Bell won the Xfinty Series race on Saturday and came in second. Keselowski, Joey Logano and Blaney secured a 3-4-5 finish for Team Penske.
“I felt like I probably had a little better pace than him, able to get to him,” Bell said. “Lapped cars gave him a bad time. If I could get to him it would be a great race.”
Almirola rested his head on the car in almost stunned disbelief that he had secured his place in the play-offs.
“There is no doubt that we have had a hard time,” Almirola said. “But guess what? We’re going to race the play-off.”
Coming in 27th in the points standings, Almirola was the first driver from the SHR pack with Kevin Harvick, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe to take the checkered flag. Almirola only had two top-10s this season. Harvick was sixth and led a race-high 66 laps.
Ford drivers took five of the top six places.
Almirola said there was “enough light” to continue racing to the scheduled finish.
NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller defended the decision to shorten the race.
“We just felt like it was getting too dark and had to name it. It’s that simple,” he said. “Fully based on raceability.”
NASCAR started the race in wet conditions, and that decision ended in disaster when pole sitter Kyle Busch spun on the slippery track and died just six laps into the race. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin also spun around and the red flag was waved to stop the race. Truex and Hamlin returned to race. Busch’s race in the number 18 Toyota was over and he bit his tongue at NASCAR’s call to start the race.
“It should never have turned green in the beginning, but then it got worse lap after lap,” said Busch. “We’ve been talking about it raining for two laps. It’s no use saying what I want to say, it won’t do you any good.”
Hamlin said, “This is just a bad look.”
NASCAR executive vice president Steve O’Donnell told NBC Sports that races started in the fog, but the track “got slippery quickly.”
