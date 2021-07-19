BOT vs PF Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update FanCode ECS T10 Sweden





BOT vs PF Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of FanCode ECS T10 Sweden match between Botkyrka and Pakistanska Forening. They play against each other for the first time in this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Sweden. BOT vs PF FanCode ECS T10 Sweden Match 1 Details: the 1st match of the FanCode ECS T10 Sweden Botkyrka will face Pakistanska Forening at 19this July at the Norsborg Cricket Ground. This game starts at 12:30 PM IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and the cricket addict website. BOT vs PF FanCode ECS T10 Sweden Match 1 Preview: The second edition of the FanCode ECS T10 Sweden starts on 19this July and the final will be played on 31st July. Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm will host the FanCode ECS T10 Sweden this season. Ten teams are participating this season. Five teams are divided equally into two groups. Botkyrka, Forenom Royals, Pakistanska Forening, Stockholm and Umea are present in Group A, while Alby Zalmi CF, Huddinge, Djurgardens IF, Marsta and Nacka will make up Group B. Botkyrka and Pakistanska Forening will open this tournament as they go head-to-head in this season’s opening match of the FanCode ECS T10 Sweden. Botkyrka debuts in this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Sweden whereas Pakistanska Forening has played seven matches and won six matches in the past season. BOT vs PF FanCode ECS T10 Sweden Match 1 Weather Forecast: The temperature is expected to hover around 19C on match day with a humidity of 43 % and a wind speed of 13 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game. BOT vs PF FanCode ECS T10 Sweden Match 1 Pitch Report: The pitch at Norsborg Cricket Ground is a relatively unknown wicket, but it can help batsmen more than bowlers as the pitches used in the ECS competitions are usually batting-friendly. Average 1st collection score: The average score in the first inning on this wicket is NA. Record of chasing teams: AFTER BOT vs PF FanCode ECS T10 Sweden Match 1 Injury Update: (Will be added when there is an update) BOT vs PF FanCode ECS T10 Sweden Match 1 Probable XIs: Botkyrka: Wasif Muhammad, Muhammad Ashfaq, Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Shani Khawaja, Muhammad Tarar, Zeeshan Mahmood, Asif Khan, Osama Qureshi Bank: Qasib Rashid, Asad Iqbal, Nadeem Ali Pakistani Association: Aljabbar Hussain, Faraan Chaudhry, Imam Din, Khalil Jalali, Muhammad Waqqas, Zubair Aslam, Bilal Muhammad, Ali Usman, Muhammad Abdullah, Waqar Hassan, Usama Chaudhry Bank: Usama Chaudhry, Shahzaib Gul, Jamal Awan Top Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips: Gurpal Randhawa is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler from Botkyrka. Wasif Mohammed is a right-handed wicketkeeper batsman from Btokyrka who can open the innings for them. Faraan Chaudhry is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler from Pakistanska Forening. Khalil Jalali | is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from Pakistanska Forening. BOT vs PF FanCode ECS T10 Sweden Match 1 Captain and Vice Captain Choices: Captain Gurpal Randhawa, Faraan Chaudhry Vice Captain Wasif Muhammad, Khalil Jalalic Featured Play XI No.1 for BOT vs PF Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Wasif Muhammad (VC) batters Faraan Chaudhry, Aljabbar Hussain, Ahmed Zulfiqar Allrounders Sameer Ali Khan, Khalil Jalali, Gurpal Randhawa (C), Rehman Abdul-I bowlers Muhammad Waqqas-Vaence, Zubair Aslam, Aamer Riaz Featured Play XI No.2 for BOT vs PF Dream11 Team: goalkeeper Wasif Mohammed batters Imam Din, Faraan Chaudhry (C), Aljabbar Hussain, Mohammed Ashfaq-I Allrounder Khalil Jalali (VC), Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul-Ic bowlers Muhammad Waqqas-Vaence, Zubair Aslam, Aamer Riaz BOT vs PF FanCode ECS T10 Sweden Match 1 Expert Advice: Gurpal Randhawa will be a top captain for the minor leagues. Muhammad Ashfaq-I and Iman Din are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3. BOT vs PF FanCode ECS T10 Sweden Match 1 Probable Winners: Pakistanska Forening is expected to win this match.

