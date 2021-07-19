Three former Hawkeye footballers appear to play an important role for Buffalo Bills

Former Hawkeyes Micah Hyde, Ike Boettger and AJ Epenesa are on the Buffalo Bills roster in 2021-22.

January 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium.

Despite leaving the Iowa football program at various times, defending defenseman Micah Hyde, guard Ike Boettger and defending side AJ Epenesa ended up with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

Hyde signed as a free agent in 2017 after playing for the Green Bay Packers, Boettger came in as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and Epenesa was drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bills made it to the AFC Championship Game in 2020-21 and will try to be one of the elite teams in the NFL again in the 2021-22 season. Here’s a look at how the team’s three Hawkeyes could fit in with the Bills in 2021-22.

Micah Hyde

Drafted by the Packers in 2013, Hyde completed a four-year rookie deal before signing a five-year deal with the Bills.

Since moving to New York State in 2017, Hyde has been the starting free safety for the Bills, making a total of 57 appearances for the team. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2017.

In 2020-21, he played 15 regular season games, making one interception and defending five passes. While you’re queuing in multiple places on the field, He allowed 15 passes out of 27 attempts for 143 yards, leaving just 43 yards after the catch throughout the season.

The Bills signed Hyde to a two-year contract extension worth $19.25 million in March 2021, and USA Today ranked Hyde as the league’s seventh-best safety for the 2021-22 season.

With the Bills renewing Hydes’ contract, the Bills appear to have Hyde as a valuable part of the defense until 2022-23.

Ike Boettger

The Cedar Falls, Iowa native is in his second stint with the Buffalo Bills.

After Boettger waived the bills on September 1, 2018, he was claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs the following day. The Chiefs gave up on Boettger nine days later, on September 11, when he was reclaimed by the Bills the following day.

Since then, Boettger has played 18 regular season games for the Bills, including 12 in 2020-21. Boettger made his first seven career starts in 2020-21 after left guard Cody Ford was injured twice during the year.

Boettger signed another one-year contract with the Bills on April 27, 2021, and according to

The Buffalo News, he is one of three players who can start as a guard in 2021 2021. Ford and Jon Feliciano are the other two players.

Matthew Fairburn from the athletic wrote earlier in July that Ford vs. Boettger could be a potential training camp battle, in which he mentioned how his teammates praised Boettgers’ consistency, cleverness and steady presence on the leash. However, Fairburn wrote that he thinks Ford will win the job.

“Ike Boettger played really valuable football for us last year and he has continued to develop and grow into a great NFL interior lineman,” said Bills strike coach Bobby Johnson. The Buffalo News. Ike has the DNA we want. He’s a tough guy, both mentally and physically. He’s a smart guy, he’s a reliable guy. He will do everything he can to help the team win.

AJ Epenesa

Although he was Bills first draft pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Epenesa did not have a standout rookie season. He played 14 games with one start and picked up one sack with one defended pass. In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bills used their first and second round picks for defensive purposes.

according to The Buffalo News, Epenesa said this offseason that Iowa plays a very different defense than the Bills as he described himself as playing the edge in Buffalo.

Epenesa also had trouble controlling his weight in 2020, as he lost too much weight in training and had to regain some of it in the 2021 off-season. But Epenesa said he has gained weight, explosiveness and speed off-season. .

ESPN’s depth chart has listed Epenesa as the third right-wing defensive end behind veteran starter Mario Addison and two 2021 draft picks.