Jamie Cox appointed MCC Assistant Secretary (Cricket & Operations)





MCC announced today that Jamie Cox will become the club’s new Assistant Secretary (Cricket & Operations) and will join Lord’s in September 2021. Cox succeeds John Stephenson, who is leaving MCC after 17 years but will remain this year as General Manager for London Spirit for The Hundred. The 51-year-old Tasmanian enjoyed an 18-year career in first-class cricket in both England and Australia, representing Somerset and Tasmania. He scored over 18,500 first-class runs, as well as nearly 6,000 in List A matches. After his professional cricket career, Cox moved into sports administration and completed a law degree from the Open University. He subsequently held leadership positions with a number of organisations, including the Australian Institute of Sport, Cricket Australia, the South Australia Cricket Association, St Kilda Football Club and Cricket Tasmania. Cox’s role will include MCC’s cricket divisions, including the delivery of the rapidly growing Out-Match programme, with the club playing around 500 matches each year, and the important foreign touring schedule. The role will also be responsible for the delivery of the World Cricket Commission. He will also oversee the operation and maintenance of the world-class cricket matches and facilities at Lord’s, including the Indoor Cricket Centre. “we feel very fortunate to welcome someone of Jamie’s excellence to Lord’s” MCC Chief Executive & Secretary Guy Lavender said: “I am delighted to welcome Jamie to MCC. After an extensive recruitment process, with a very high caliber of candidates applying for the position, Jamie demonstrated that he is a dynamic individual who will be a huge asset to MCC. “His high-level experience with various organizations in his native Australia shined through, and we feel very fortunate to welcome someone of Jamie’s excellence to Lord’s. “We thank John Stephenson for his tremendous contribution to the club. John’s leadership of the Cricket Department has helped MCC maintain its reputation as one of the biggest influencers in the game, both in the UK and around the world. “John has led MCC’s mission to help develop elite players and increase participation at the professional level, chairing both the MCC Young Cricketers and MCC Universities programs.” Cox said of his new role:I am both excited and honored to join the MCC and continue my journey in cricket. “Having been fortunate enough to play six great years for Somerset, I have had a strong affinity for both the English game and Lord’s ever since and I am very much looking forward to taking on this unique leadership role at the Home of Cricket.” Cox joins the club secretariat, which will run the day-to-day running of the club.

