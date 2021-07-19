How an HBCU used the pandemic to restart football

Bluefield State College has been invisible in the world of HBCU football for decades. Not only is the West Virginia HBCU predominantly white, it hasn’t had a football program since Jimmy Carter was president.

But the football part of that – at least – is about to change.

For the first time in more than 40 years, Bluefield State College will host a soccer program this fall. The move was announced in October 2020, six months after the COVID-19 pandemic.

How did it happen?

It starts with Bluefield State President Robin Capehart. He was named president in October 2019 after serving as interim since January last year. When he was president at West Liberty University, that school saw a huge increase in enrollment and fundraising during his tenure from 2007 to 2015. Now he was tasked with doing the same at BSC. But the school was missing a crucial part: housing.

Due to a complicated history, there was literally no housing in the college, which sits on the Virginia border. Capehart began addressing this issue as interim president, securing funding and pledges of support to enable the official start of construction of the first housing units on campus in more than 50 years.

With that effort underway, Capehart began to focus on another area in which BSC was lagging: athletics.

When Capehart arrived at BSC, the school had 10 athletic programs. They were all largely self-sufficient, he said, but without football, there was still a shortage.

“We lost about $350k. So the choice comes, we can get rid of athletics and save $350k,” Capehart said. “Or we can add more sports that can help support fixed costs for the entire department.”

In the end, BSC decided to continue.

Bluefield State Becomes Latest HBCU Football Program

Derrick Price showed up at his boss’ desk one day last fall and felt quite confident. The basketball coach turned athletics director had been given the task of creating a spreadsheet of athletic spending line items. He poured the information down meticulously before handing it over to Capehart.

The president looked at the material and then asked a question Price hadn’t anticipated during his entire preparation.

Where is football?”

“The thing that went through my mind was – we’re really doing this,” Price told HBCU Gameday. “It was just real – after we put the numbers together – and worked it out, the rest was history after that.

Capeheart previously served on the President’s Council for NCAA Division II when he worked at West Liberty.

“Our original plan – now that we have housing – was to add football two or three years later and then gradually add sports,” he said.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The lack of housing worked in Bluefield State’s favor at the time. While other schools had to use CARES Act money to reimburse students for housing after COVID-19 forced them to leave living quarters, Bluefield State had no housing costs to reimburse.

“West Virginia University got 20 million dollars. Of which $14 million went to housing restitutions,” Capehart said. “They immediately lost 70 percent of their money because they had to return it. And we didn’t have to because we didn’t have housing.”

So instead, BSC put some of the nearly $3 million received in housing and scholarships, which helped pave the way for the football program. Capehart said he doesn’t just want football to break even, he wants it to be a financial benefit to the school. And he wants to use it to build the profile of the school.

“I firmly believe that you can’t build a university on athletics. You can’t do that. You have to have a strong academic core, a strong academic base that students want to go to to get that education,” he said. you can increase your enrollment through athletics, especially Division II athletics.”

The school is already growing. The school’s enrollment — listed as 1,241 according to US News and World Report — recently rose slightly for the first time in years. The board is hopeful that this is just the start of something new.

We are starting many new academic programs here. None of those academic programs make the front page, but football does. So what it really does is help build the enthusiasm on campus. We are planning for the first homecoming in a number of years. There’s just a lot of excitement on campus and in the community.”

The school will play an eight-game football schedule, including HBCU opponents, starting September 4.