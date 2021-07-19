Tennis news – Stefanos Tsitsipas wants coaching allowed during matches, urges sport to modernize





Stefanos Tsitsipas has called for the introduction of match coaching in tennis matches. Coach intervention is currently prohibited in tennis and players can be warned if they speak to their coaches during a match. Greek star Tsitsipas has been charged with code violations for consulting his coach in the stands before and the 22-year-old clearly thinks it’s an unnecessary rule. Tokyo 2020 Murray, Djokovic in, Williams, Federer out – who plays tennis in Tokyo? 13/07/2021 AT 07:54 Coaching at any point should be allowed in tennis, he said on Twitter. The sport should embrace it. Were probably one of the few global sports that don’t use coaching during the game. Make it legal. It’s time for the sport to take a big step forward. It’s also a very basic truth that the vast majority of tennis coaches actually coach on court, despite the rules, Tsitsipas continued in replies to his post. Highlights: Djokovic wins second Roland Garros title and 19th Slam against Tsitsipas Occasionally the players are punished for it, but usually not. He added: Tennis needs to modernize, which is difficult because the traditionalists are very powerful and are victorious. Tsitsipas will play for Greece this summer and as the world’s number four, he will be one of the favorites to win gold after a host of high profile shots. Novak Djokovic is battling for another award, but Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will not be attending Tokyo 2020. Representing my country is the greatest honor I could have had, and playing in the Olympics is every Greek athlete’s dream, he said. Wimbledon summary: Djokovic wins 20th Grand Slam title with victory over Berrettini For me Tokyo, I think it will be a fascinating experience. Obviously, I’d love to give my best in every game and put on a good show, and maybe even impress myself at some point. Tennis at the Olympics kicks off on Saturday, with the opening ceremony officially kicking off on Friday. Wimbledon ‘Federer not among Wimbledon favourites, Djokovic super favourite’ – Mouratoglou 02/07/2021 AT 14:37 Wimbledon Wimbledon 2021 day 2 order of play – Barty, Serena and Federer in action 28/06/2021 AT 22:34

