Indian Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh – The New Indian Express





Through YEARS NEW DELHI: Ten years after his debut for the Indian national hockey team as a teenager, current captain Manpreet Singh recalls his experience of how the senior players back then offered their support to put him at ease. In an enlightening conversation about Hockey Te Charcha; a podcast series initiated by Hockey India ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Manpreet said, “When I first got into Team India, there were so many stalwarts like Ignace Tirkey, Tushar Khandker, Shivendra Singh, Sardar Singh, Gurbaj Singh, Sarvanjit Singh and Sandeep Singh.” “All these players gave me the confidence to play my own game without fear or anxiety. Even when I made some mistakes in the beginning, they gave me their full support and always encouraged me to express myself on the pitch without any fear. That was a great environment for a youngster like me to get into the national team,” he added. Since his debut, Manpreet has established himself as one of the core members of the Indian men’s team for the past decade. He has been a member of Indian teams that have won prestigious tournaments such as the 2014 Asian Games, the 2011 and 2018 Asian Champions Trophy and two hard-fought bronze medals in the FIH World League in 2015 and 2017. Manpreet was first named captain of the team in 2017 and the team has steadily climbed the FIH World Rankings under his leadership. Speaking about his own leadership style, Manpreet said: “I have picked up many of the experienced players and team captains before me. We have a culture in this team where there is no distinction between senior players and junior players. The team drives each other to work without hesitation or fear to play. We support each other with problems on and off the field and always try to raise the morale of the group. Even in this team I always listen to the advice and input of experienced players like PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh and Birendra Lakra, because everyone is eager to help grow the team.” From humble beginnings, Manpreet has had a fulfilling career in international hockey. In addition to leading the team at the Tokyo Olympics, he has also been given the honor of being a flag bearer of India at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. However, Manpreet insists he still has goals he wants to achieve in his career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/sport/olympics/2021/jul/19/no-distinction-between-senior-and-junior-players-indian-hockey-team-captain-manpreet-singh-2332336.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos