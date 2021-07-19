Checking players’ pulse: Mary Kom, Manu Bhaker, Rani, Sharath and others on their chances at the Tokyo Olympics | News Tokyo Olympics

Sports: Shooting

NEW DELHI: Staying normal and calm is perhaps the hardest thing to do on a big stage. The craft may be different, but the struggle to reach the state where you stay normal, calm and at your best is the same. It’s something that arguably India’s youngest Olympic contingent will be tested in Tokyo.It starts with overcoming what overwhelms you. For a first-time Olympian, that test happens every step of the way — sometimes suddenly, maybe when he/she sees the accreditation card coming out of the printer at the airport. Seeing their names on it with the “Olympic Athlete” credentials can literally overwhelm them. But you must remain calm, because that is the state in which you can do your best.But former Indian hockey striker Jagbir Singh disputes that with an interesting inference — that this contingent is packed with young performers who have already won medals on the international stage. They are the number 1 in the world, 2 and so on. That wasn’t the case when he played the Olympics – in 1988 and 1992.It is a big difference, a striking difference, especially for a country that is not yet a sporting powerhouse.Sports physiotherapist John Gloster adds more in his comments to PTI, challenging those who believe the pandemic has thrown off athletes. He believes the athletes will be more resilient and mentally prepared, unlike ever before. And he reasons that around solid logic.The pandemic gave the athletes time to “build more and work on the mental side of the game”. Never before had they been given so much time for mental training.Gloster has a point, and he saw it up close as he teamed up with badminton players B Sai Praneeth and Chirag Shetty, fencer Bhavani Devi, swimmer Sajan Prakash and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur. They are all in Tokyo.So how does the athletes pulse feel as they get closer to a shot at Olympic glory? TimesofIndia.com asked that question to some of them.Here are their answers…MANU BHAKER

“My vision as an Olympic debutant is to do my personal best and win gold. I also consider the Olympics as my next event; therefore it should be very good. My feeling is that gold medals are possible in all events (10m AP, 10m Mixed AP, 25m Pistol), especially the 25m gold. I believe in hard work and will enjoy it. Rest belongs to God.”

TEJASWINI SAWANT

“Absolutely, experience is something you can’t buy off the shelf and is invaluable in sport as it is in all aspects of life. Experience can actually make you fearless too. So yes, I will have the benefit of experience .”

ANJUM MOUDGIL

“There are no worries or there is really nothing to feel relieved about. There is a track on the doorstep and the focus is completely on it. Yes, I am grateful that we were able to train and prepare well before the Olympics. last year that would have been a concern.”

DIVYANSH SINGH PANWARI

“My brain and heart are synchronized. ‘Jaise Arjun ko ped pe sirf chidiya ki aankh dikhayi di, waise hi mere dil aur dimag me perform karna hai’ (as in the Mahabharat Arjun could only see the bird’s eye as he aimed, in the same way my heart and mind are in sync.) Thinking to be a game-changer and learning to stay calm in the mind.

RANI RAMPAL

Sports: Hockey

“If we look at our team, there is not such a big difference between us and those (top) teams. In the past, the gap between us and the European countries seemed bigger, but now when we play against them, that difference seems smaller If we continuously work on the finer details, we can beat them, they are not unbeatable, we have to stay one step ahead of the top teams.

GRAHAM REID (men’s team coach)

Sports: Hockey

“You always think you have to do more and you run around and you think we should do this and do that. That’s been the same for every Olympics, every World Cup I’ve ever been involved in. The coach always feels that way That’s a normal feeling.

“I’m talking about zooming out and zooming in, and zooming out is the big picture. The big picture for us is we want to jump on that podium at the end of it all. But to get there you have to do a lot of things and there are many runs and steps, every quarter, every game as we play to get to the quarter-finals. Then if you win the quarter-finals, anything is possible.”

MC MARY COME

Sports: Boxing

“Memories (of bronze 2012) don’t make me nostalgic. They make me more determined and determined in my goal and desire to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. I will do my best.”

ASHISH KUMAR

Sports: Boxing

“My father was a Kabbadi player at the national level and it was his dream to see me play in the Olympics. There was a time when I wanted to leave boxing, but the faith of my father and all my family kept me through hard times approaching the olympic games i feel very emotional and happy to fulfill my late father’s dream i know i have what it takes to beat someone some day i want to win a medal for my country and my family.”

MANISH KAUSHIK

Sports: Boxing

“I grew up watching the famous boxing culture in Bhiwani, since I was a little kid, and it was my dream to win an Olympic medal. It has been a very long and arduous journey for me and I look forward to it really looking forward to a medal for my country and make the nation proud.”

POOJA

Sports: Boxing

“I missed qualifying for the Olympics in 2012 and 2016; it hurt me a lot. Then I burned my hand and thought I would never play in the Olympics in my life. I worked very hard to get here and I don’t take this privilege for granted I know what it means to me and my family Right now all is well with me and I have left no stone unturned in my preparations I see myself on stage in Tokyo .”

B SAI PRANEETH

Sports: Badminton

“Honestly I’m really happy and excited to be able to play badminton after such a long period and the fact that it’s the Olympics makes it even more special. It’s been a long time since our last tournament and it’s also a long wait at the Olympics. I’ve missed the feeling of competition all these months. I’m looking forward to doing my best in every game and not putting any pressure on the result and the big podium.”

CHIRAG SHETTY

Sports: Badminton

“We give absolutely everything in training and we are also aware that people have expectations of us and that makes us more determined. We are very excited about the Olympics and looking forward to medaling for our country to win.”

SATWIKSAIRAJ RANKIREDDY

Sports: Badminton

I know I perform best when I don’t think too much about the outcome and expectations. I am someone who likes to enjoy the game to the fullest with all the emotions and energy, and this time will be no different. I train hard, eat well and take care of myself in every way possible so that I give my 200 percent when the time comes.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Olympics and the feelings associated with it, and I really want to experience and experience that in Tokyo. We are confident in our capabilities and it’s good to get so much support from everyone. We’re looking forward to it out to make our nation proud.”

ACHANTA SARATH KAMAL

Sports: Table tennis

“The confidence that I have is mainly from the last few years, especially from the 2018 Asian Games when we won two bronze medals (men’s team and mixed doubles). That’s the confidence giver because if you can get a medal at the Asian Games , you can get a medal at the Olympics.

“Even though this will be my fourth Olympics, it will be something new because of the prevailing situation with Covid-19. But at the same time, the ability to understand the pressure, stress and anxiety that comes with the Olympics is something that is happening right now. will come in handy with the experience I have. Getting a medal will be difficult, but in mixed doubles we are only three laps away from a medal.”

SATHIYAN GNANSEKARAN

Sports: Table tennis

“Yes, it’s been my childhood dream to participate in the Olympics. Definitely super excited! For me, as I’ve always said, I just want to get out there, enjoy the sport and do my best at the world’s biggest podium and come out from Tokyo with a lot of memories and no regrets that I didn’t try my best so I’m just going to give everything I’ve trained so far in my life and my career, give everything that’s on the table and take everything it results in. I will enjoy playing table tennis.”

ADITI ASHOK

Sports: Golf

“The women did well in Rio and that is a motivating factor for me to do well this time in Tokyo. The experience of playing LPGA (Tour) over the last five years is invaluable and I think it playing more tournaments has always contributed to my performance historically So playing on the LPGA before the Olympics helped me get into the groove I have played in at least 10-15 tournaments with Covid restrictions so I am used to it now and know how to manage myself.”