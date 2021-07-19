Oakland As Game #95: Ash loses again, but by 2 runs this time to Cleveland Indians





At least it wasn’t another one point loss? The Oakland Ashes lost again but by two runs this time, 4-2 to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday at the Coliseum. The Indians win the weekend series. *** Click here to re-watch today’s Game Thread! *** Cleveland controlled the game from the start, as the very first pitch of the afternoon was drilled for a homerun. The two clubs then exchanged runs until it was 2-2 after five innings, then the Indians scored two more to take the final lead. Beginner Chris Bassitt was quality, although he did allow two home runs, including Vallejo product’s first career dinger Daniel Johnson in the 7th inning. bassit: 7 ip, 3 runs, 8 Ks, 0 BB, 6 hits, 94 pitches, 80.4 mph EV Other than the home runs, Cleveland did virtually nothing against Bassitt. The other run they pulled out against him came on a hard hit single, followed by a bad bunt that still worked as a sacrifice, and ended with a soft bloop RBI single. Oakland’s lineup gathered even less. The run they scored in the 2nd inning was actually undeserved, as it was purely a gift from the Cleveland defense on a failed double play grounder, although it is considered deserved in the box score. in the 5th, Seth Brown hit a solo homer. It didn’t have to be alone though! Two batters before, Ramon Laureano had doubled to lead off the frame, but then made the terrible decision to break for third base on a wild throw-in from the outfield. He never had the opening he thought he had, and it was the textbook definition of a TOOTBLAN. One batter after Brown’s home run, Mark Canha was hit by a pitch. But when Brown went deep, no one was there at the time. The 9th inning was perhaps the biggest setback of all. Matt Chapman made an error on a routine grounder to put a free runner on base. Later in the frame, Matt Olson dropped a pop-up with a catchable error, although no foul was ruled and the batter was later eliminated. Still see both Matts botched the defense in the same inning is shocking, especially when the unearned runner came around to score on a single for a valuable piece of insurance. sleepy sunday Lately, the Ashes have been one play short of winning, but today it was probably more like three or four plays. Not really an excuse for this loss, they just didn’t bat enough and made several errors in defense and on base. But they got more great pitching, and that’s a consolation. Trade deadline is approaching. Another bat and another late inning reliever would be nice.

