Spitfires vs. Bears: Quarter Final Update





With Kent Spitfires securing a home quarter-final after a record win over Middlesex on Friday to win the Vitality Blast South Group, the club can confirm it will look to increase capacity at The Spitfire Ground, St. Lawrence for the knockout match. Birmingham Bears are the visitors to The Spitfire Ground on Friday 27th August, a scheduled start at 7pm. To enable the membership and ticketing team to support the upcoming Royal London Cup matches at Beckenham, members and supporters are asked to wait for further news on quarter-final ticket availability via the Clubs website by Friday 23rd July. and social media. The club has successfully implemented extensive protocols to ensure that both venues, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence and The County Ground, Beckenham are as safe as possible for its players, staff, members and supporters. More clarity about matches at The County Ground, Beckenham, was announced on Sunday. Hoping that the clubs NHS testing and tracing requirements will be lowered from August 16 and the Vitalty Blast quarter-finals will take place at the end of August, Kent Cricket will continue to work with key stakeholders including ECB, the Safety Advisory Group on the Canterbury City Council and public health authorities on a scenario that would require a safe capacity of at least 4,000 spectators. A further announcement regarding ticket sales for members and supporters for this match will be made in due course. NEXT HOME MATCH Kent Spitfires kick off their Royal London Cup visit with Durham’s visit to The County Ground, Beckenham on Thursday 22nd July. Click here to check ticket availability for Kent Spitfires vs. Durham to check >>>

