Reed City football team continues busy summer





REED CITY – Reed City’s soccer teams have put in a lot of work over the past few years in July.

They have the conference championship trophies to display.

Last week, Coach Scott Shankel and the Coyotes were engaged in another round of summer training sessions. “We’ve been lifting, flipping tires and doing some installation camp stuff and 7 out of 7’s,” Shankel said. “We’re putting in our systems and reminding them.” Last week, Reed City had a passing camp in Freeland and planned one in Clare. This week, the Coyotes are said to have a passing camp in Mason County Central and Mount Pleasant.

The turnout in recent years has been impressive as the Coyotes continue the winning football tradition that seems to be putting forth good numbers. “It’s hit and miss, but we’re doing well,” Shankel said. “We’re going to have about 50 children.” Skills camp will be the last week of July. The Iron Man Camps are usually on the practice field on Sundays at 6:30 PM. The training sessions officially start on August 9. The first game is in Cadillac on August 26 and the CSAA opener is in Grant on September 2. The first two home games are on September 10 with Tri County and September 17 with Chippewa Hills. The Coyotes play in Big Rapids on September 24 and are at home at Central Montcalm on October 1.

