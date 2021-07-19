Mysterious man behind Ash Barty’s meteoric rise

Ben Crowe has helped Ash Barty reach the pinnacle of women’s tennis. Image: Twitter

We know all about it Ash Barty’s coach Craig Tyzzer and her boyfriend Garry Kissick, but there’s another man behind the scenes who deserves some credit for Ash Barty’s historic Wimbledon triumph.

Barty became the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980 to win the Wimbledon title last week and continue her incredible achievement at the top of women’s tennis.

‘SO REGRETTABLE’: Coco Gauff’s Shocking Olympics Announcement Blasts Fans

AWESOME: Naomi Osaka reveals backlash over Olympics decision beslissing

She’s been the No. 1 in the world for over two years now and it looks like she won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Barty’s meteoric rise to the top of her sport came about just after reaching out to professional mentor and “performance coach” Ben Crowe.

Crowe has helped Barty with the mental side of a professional athlete, and the results speak for themselves.

“It’s so beautiful and humbling for the rest of us as Australians to see someone focus on being a good person first and being a great athlete second,” Crowe said. ABC radio last week.

“But she also remembers celebrating the opportunities she creates for herself and having that sense of appreciation and gratitude.

“Going back to that childish, carefree, inconsequential little girl who fell in love with the game and reminds herself of that person.

“[It] is also an incredibly powerful technique.”

Hamilton boss hires Ash Barty’s ‘mental coach’

Crowe is so highly regarded that the producer of the blockbuster Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ has hired him to help his cast and crew get through the Covid lockdown in Sydney.

I’ve been seeing Ben for a while now and honestly, without him, I don’t know how I could have gotten to this point,” Michael Cassel told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He has been a huge help to me to deal with an overwhelming situation, which is very difficult to navigate and full of uncertainty.”

Story continues

Barty’s father Rob also gave a glowing support to Crowe following his daughter’s win in the Wimbledon final.

Michael Cassel at the Australian premiere of Hamilton in Sydney. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

“She used to talk to her first coach, Jim Joyce, about these things, but then she went through a period where she didn’t want to tell people what she thought or what she aspired to, Rob Barty told the Herald.

Then she got in touch with Ben Crowe, and Bens did a great job with her, and Ben said let’s tell the world what you want to do, let’s tell the world how you’re going to do it, and let’s make the dream come true. And the difference he has made in her life and her tennis is just incredible.

Crowe also teams up with fellow tennis superstar Dylan Alcott, who made it a double pleasure for Australia by winning the wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon.

Alcott came closer and closer to a potential ‘Golden slam’ title in the calendar year after taking his third grand slam win of the year, beating his biggest current rival – the Dutchman 6-2 and 6-2 in the final Sam Schroder.

Alcott’s triumph came at Center Court just hours before Barty took her own title win.

Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that examines the often relentless mental effort of elite athletes in the pursuit of greatness:

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.