Algonquin’s Kerryn O’Connell Named Daily News Top Female Athlete





The phone rang and Nancy OConnell answered. “TD Garden” flashed back at her. What is this? A telemarketer, probably. But you never know. Hello, she said. And on the other hand: Hi, this is Don Sweeney from the Bruins. The five members of the OConnell family are big Bruins fans. But what was this? Was Sweeney, the team’s general manager, limited to selling Bruins tickets over the phone? Not exactly. Sweeneys’ message was clear. And great. The youngest of Nancy and Kevin OConnell’s three children, Kerryn was chosen as the winner of the John Carlton Memorial Trophy presented annually by the Bruins to the best female high school hockey player in the state. There is also a boy version. Just ask star Bruins defender Charlie Coyle who won it when he played at Weymouth High. I almost didn’t believe it. I was honored and speechless, Kerryn said after taking her mother’s phone. OConnell, who reworked the scoring records at Algonquin Regional High, will next play hockey at Division I Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. Algonquin girls hockey coach Mike Hodge can describe OConnell in long and short form, the short one is Nobodys better. Hodge has been with Algonquin for 10 years. I knew who she was when she was in fifth or sixth grade. I saw her play in high school. She came out for hockey as a freshman. She made an immediate impression. It was only a plague of what the future held, full of accolades. She’s got a talent for spades, Hodge said. While hockey was OConnell’s No. 1 sport, she also shone in lacrosse and field hockey, propelling her to yet another honor: Daily News Female Athlete of the Year for 2020-21. An examination of OConnell’s athletic prowess has a familiar ring to it no matter who you talk to. Hardworking, Hodge said. She didn’t take any shifts. That was one of her goals. She wanted to check back better and do things that weren’t on the score sheet. She’s clearly driven, said her father and first coach, Kevin. The biggest thing I take away is her competitiveness, said former Algonquin hockey coach Dan Welty. Kerryn was always positive; We can do this! shed so to speak. She was very humble, respected teachers and classmates, a bit of a contrast to how she is on the field. No wallflower there. How did OConnell get this far? Really, it was her drive, Nancy OConnell said. Hockey has always been her first love, ever since she could barely see over the boards. She just took us for a little ride. I had a lot of leaders to look up to, OConnell said, referring to her freshman hockey season. She got a quick introduction to triumphs. We are through to the state semifinals. To be a part of that (as a freshman) was special. Her hockey team had also just reached the semifinals. There was something in the fire and OConnell liked it. She scored 21 goals as a freshman in ice hockey. For her second season, OConnell attended the Minnesota U-15 National Development Camp. It gave my confidence a boost. It was intense and insanely fun. She took everything she learned back to Algonquin for her sophomore year. She scored 29 goals and provided 13 assists. My breakthrough year, she called it. Another 29-goal season was duplicated the following year before scoring 18 times as a senior, while COVID-19 limited the Algonquin Tomahawks to 12 games. One team in particular is happy when OConnells goes to college. Against powerhouse Longmeadow, she scored 10 goals in two games, five and five! My line clicked well, she said. It was amazing how they found me. I never thought Id would score five goals in one game. So just to be sure, she did it twice. Career wise: 97 goals and 32 assists. OConnell’s older siblings, Julianne, 25, and Justin, 23, also played three sports at Algonquin. We had a great run with the kids, their dad said. It comes to an end. I’m going to miss it. I still drive past the fields. But Kerryns college career is ahead, and Fairfield isn’t exactly a drive that OConnells havent made before, since Julianne attended Fairfield University. Kerryn looks back on her freshman season when she had her hands full trying to keep up with the seniors. Even before that, her parents would hug her in a snowsuit and take her to Westborough’s North Star Arena where her brother played. Kerryn was quickly struck by the aura of it all. My parents said I insisted on trying. She never looked back and could never thank her parents enough. My passion for the three sports drove me to make my family proud, she said. At age 9, OConnell played for the Minuteman Flames at Marlborough’s palatial New England Sports Center, winning the game in the fourth overtime of the championship game. The best day of my life, she recalled at the time. She played club hockey in the fall for the Boston Jr. eagles. I was pushed every practice, every game. With a length of one and a half meters, she was able to push back. OConnell began charting her study path during her sophomore year. Job applications, recruitment forms, all that grunge stuff. She didn’t give a damn. I like to be busy, she explained. It’s hard to get her to sleep, her father said. Her progress up a ladder, from five years old, 8, 11, and beyond, the leagues, the seasons, a kind of loophole in her father’s mind, at least. It seemed like she was on the ice all year round, he said. There is, of course, more to come. Kerryns’ college career begins in September. They were looking forward to it, said her mother, Nancy, who works at Southborough’s Fay School health office. Mike Hodge will never forget OConnell. It would be impossible. Ask him to climb Mount Everest instead. Hodge can rewind OConnell’s highlight reel in his head, like a favorite movie. Like the day Algonquin led 2-1 against Lincoln-Sudbury. LS binds it with 10 seconds to go. Kerryn said we didn’t lose this game. She scored to win, Hodge said. Buzzer knocker. OConnell played a wing position. Like any wing, you go crazy and score goals in bunches, Hodge added. When she gets going, it’s scary. I’m pretty loose for a match, not super serious, OConnell said. I am listening to music. This year I started the competition with a strawberry-banana Smoothie. They’re pretty good. What wasn’t so good was the sliced ​​and diced pandemic senior season. OConnell opted for the pragmatic approach. We were lucky enough to play hockey. I was grateful for the opportunity. Grateful for many things. Her parents, siblings, teammates, coaches. Oh, and for a call out of the blue. Lenny Megliola can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @lennymegs.

