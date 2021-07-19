Strictly Come Dancing star Will Bayley and Sheppey ace Ross Wilson named to Paralympics GB table tennis squad for Tokyo

Kent duo Will Bayley and Ross Wilson will join the ParalympicsGB table tennis squad in Tokyo next month.

Bayley, a former star of Strictly Come Dancing, says his father figure status could help Britain’s table tennis players waltz their way to Paralympic glory. The 33-year-old from Tunbridge Wells shot to national fame on the flagship BBC show in 2019 after rising to Rio 2016 gold in his Class 7 category.

Ross Wilson celebrates table tennis team bronze with teammate Will Bayley at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games Photo: onEdition Media

The London 2012 silver medalist still ranks as No.1 and is the veteran leader of the British squad and he hopes his two-time podium experience can help his teammates set the Japanese podium on fire.

Bayley, one of over 1,000 athletes in the UK Sports National Lottery funded World Class Programme, said: “I’m a bit more experienced, we have so many experienced players in the squad and a lot of good young players too.

“I think they just have to accept it, try to absorb the village and try to enjoy the moments when you train for the tournament.

“Also, and it sounds weird, but try not to take it too seriously, try to have a little fun with it because it can get really stressful for everyone.

“A little fun isn’t a problem, I think it’s a good thing, so I’m just telling them to try and enjoy the moment.

“I think I’ve struggled myself to do it because there’s a lot of pressure, you have a goal and you have to try and reach it, so nothing else really matters.

The World Class Program funded by the UK Sports National Lottery enables Bayley to train full-time, access the world’s best coaches and benefit from cutting-edge technology, science and medical support.

And he’s been using that funding firmly to maximize his potential both on and off the table since winning Class 7 silver at the storied 2012 London Games.

He followed it up four years later with an unforgettable gold in Brazil, pushing living rooms across the country on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

Along with professional Janette Manrara, the versatile Bayley was forced to withdraw from the competition but reveled in the experience of playing for the country.

Attention has now shifted to claiming a third Paralympic medal and pursuing Bayley’s history, who knows that this would contribute to the 864 Olympic and Paralympic medals won by athletes from the National Lottery since the advent of National Lottery funding in 1997. Great Britain and Northern Ireland have won. are just here to really do their job, enjoy the moment and focus now on a big event that we’re really looking forward to.

“I believe I can perform again, and I think if you’ve achieved something, it gives you the confidence that you can go again. I certainly didn’t put my foot on the break.

“I’m going to keep going and I want to try to make history. It would be a great achievement if I could do it again.

Thirteen athletes have been selected for the Para team.

Wilson won team bronze in Rio with Bayley and Aaron McKibbin and the 26-year-old from Minster on the Isle of Sheppey hopes to add Paralympic gold to the World and Commonwealth titles he won in 2018.

I feel like in some ways I’ve got the experience behind me, he said, and in other ways it’s going to be a very different experience because of Covid and the lack of pre-games, but I’m really looking forward to it.

Since I haven’t played a competition in so long, it will just be nice to be able to go out again, whatever the result; I’m just looking forward to going out and seeing what I can do and I will definitely give it my best shot.

“It’s a great feeling when you know the whole country supports you and you do what you love and you want everyone to be proud and really give you everything. To add the Paralympic title to my World and Commonwealth titles would be unbelievable but i just have to take each game as it comes for me it’s just a really special feeling to play there and to let it all go through and i can’t wait to experience it.

Bayley will compete in the Men’s Class 7 singles and Men’s Class 6-7 team event, while Wilson will compete in the Men’s Class 8 Singles and Men’s Class 8 Team event.

No one does more to support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes than the National Lottery players, who collect some 36 million a week for charities. Discover the positive impact of playing the National Lottery on sport at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved using the hashtags: #TNLAthletes #MakeAmazingHappen