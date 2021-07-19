Boston Red Soxs Chris Sale working on his a– off and teammates raving about his potential huge return

Matt Barnes wouldn’t be surprised if Chris Sale throws at his pre-Tommy John surgery level when he returns to the Boston Red Sox.

Sale will begin his second rehab on Tuesday at Double-A Portland. He is likely to return from the IL in early August.

His first rehab start came on Thursday in the Florida Complex League, where he threw 3 scoreless innings against Orioles minor leaguers, giving up four hits and striking out five. He threw 39 pitches, was at 93-94 mph with his fastball and topped out at 97 mph.

Sales is working his ass out. He really is, Barnes said. I have no doubt that when he comes back, he will be Chris Sale. And every time you can get a guy like that on a team that makes a push, it’s invaluable. It’s unbelievable.

JD Martinez said the Red Sox don’t need Chris Sale 100% to make a difference.

Huge, Martinez said of Sales’ eventual return. If we can get Sale back to 80% of what he is, 75%, I think it’s a great addition. It’s like a trade.

The Red Sox’s starting rotation has done well without Sale. Boston ranks 20th in the majors in starter ERA (4.41).

I don’t know when he’s coming back. I think they say sometime in early August, Barnes said. But you’re talking about getting a guy to be one of the best pitchers in baseball when he’s healthy and on the field. And we’re getting him at a pivotal point to take a nudge, maybe the last two months of the season. Around the same time, teams usually try to go out and make moves on the trade deadline. So we’re getting Chris Sale back for nothing because we already have him. We have a very good team as it is.

Sale throws at least 5 innings in a rehab game before pitching for Boston.

It should be interesting to see if the Red Sox will be in the market before the July 30th trading deadline to add a starting pitcher.

Tanner Houck, who was sidelined for about a month and a half with a sore flexor muscle, was recalled after the All-Star break and threw 3 scoreless innings in relief against the Yankees on Friday. He will start for Boston on Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Houck has the ability to both start and pitch in a similar, long-running role that Garrett Whitlock has thrived in this season.

They’re part of our group so it’s really good to be able to include them, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom told MassLive.com about Sale, Houck and Jarren Duran. It’s amazing to see Chris can make the progress he’s making. We’ve been waiting for that for so long. Obviously it’s a great thing, it’s something we have to consider when we think about our roster, but other than the timing, I’m trying to separate it from how we think about the deadline.

