Women’s Professional Football Comes to Canton





CANTON Men are not the only ones who play professional football. Women are also paid to pass, block, kick and tackle. And the world’s best female soccer players come to Canton. The Women’s Football Alliance, the largest and longest-running women’s football league, plays the All-American Game and three championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday and Saturday. “It’s a great stadium, state-of-the-art, and where the Football Hall of Fame is, so it’s a huge destination for football fans,” said WFA Commissioner Lisa King. The Division II National Championship game between the Nevada Stormand the Detroit Dark Angels are at 3 p.m. and the Division III National Championship game between Derby City Dynamite and the Arizona OutKast is at 6 p.m. Friday. The Xenith All-American Game is at 1:00 PM and the Division 1 National Championship game between the Boston Renegades and the Minnesota Vixen is Saturday at 6:00 PM. Other events include: A free clinic for high school and high school students from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Hall of Fame Village Sports Complex. Organized by the WFA and Cleveland Browns, the clinic will provide participants with instructions from WFA All-American players. More information and online registration can be found at: wfaprofootball.com.

High school flag football exhibition games during halftime of the Division 1 game on Saturday.

WFA most valuable player awards at halftime of Saturday’s All-American game.

AWFA Breaking Barriers Presentation at 5:30 PM Saturday at the stadium. “So that’s what we have in store for the first year,” King said. “Next year we’re going to add an international game and probably more events for the high school girls flag programs.” Typically, the championship games are played in a different region each year, but the agreement between the WFA and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. holds the matches in Canton for five years. “To be in one place that we can call the home of our long-term national championship is going to be pretty big for us, so we can continue to plan every year to make it bigger and bigger,” said King. is an entire week devoted to women’s football and female athletes.” Mike Levy, the HOF company’s president of operations, also said he expects the size and recognition of the WFA Championships in Canton to grow in the coming years. Tickets for this year’s events can be purchased online at hofvillage.com and in the stadium before the matches. A one-day pass costs $20 for adults, $10 for children 7 and older, and free for younger children. A two-day pass costs $35 for adults, $15 for youth, and free for children under 7 years old. The games are under different eventsthe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. has planned this year. The WFA partnership came about while working with WaV Sports & Entertainment, Levy said. “We really want to expand our sporting opportunities, and there’s no better way than to expand our women’s and youth initiatives,” he said. Levy had no estimate of how many people the championships would draw to Canton in its first year, but said a number of hotel rooms have already been reserved for the weekend. “So it’s definitely going to be a lot of excitement downtown and for the city to have all these teams and a lot of their fans in the city,” he said. New spectators can expect hard hits, quick moves and “quality football,” King said. “They should just watch great football matches,” she said. “They happen to be played by women.”

