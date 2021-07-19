Hockey women rewarded by MTC





TELECOM company MTC on Friday presented the women’s national hockey team with new iPhones as a token of appreciation following the team’s qualification for next year’s Indoor World Cup. Tim Ekandjo of MTC presented 18 iPhones to the players and team management as a token of appreciation for their achievement. As sponsors and as a country, the ladies have made us proud. As soon as they got back from the league, everyone in the country started talking about hockey and the country’s victory. As a brand, we continue to invest in the country’s sporting dreams, and we can only invite other corporate entities to step up our efforts to make the country thrive on the national and international stage, he said. Team coach Erwin Handura, meanwhile, presented the Africa Cup trophy to Ekandjo, saying they could not have achieved it without the company’s support. We qualified for the Indoor World Cup, but it would never have been possible without our main sponsor MTC. the government can’t pay the bill on its own, that’s why we’re grateful to MTC. Today we are here to present this trophy to MTC. Place it in your boardroom or wherever the public can see the fruits of your investment, he said. The 2021 Indoor World Cup will be held in Liège, Belgium from February 3-7, and Handura said they are aiming for a top three finish this time. We finished ninth in the last World Cup, we played six games, won two, played two and lost two, but now we’re aiming for a top three finish. It is possible, but at least we want to finish in the top six, because then we automatically qualify for the next World Cup and we don’t have to play continental qualifiers, he said. The Pan American qualifiers were held at the end of June, so we analyzed that, while we also have video clips from all the top teams, so our players are in the process of analyzing them, he added. Captain Maggy Mengo also thanked MTC for their support. “I want to thank MTC because their financial support has lifted a lot of our shoulders and we are very grateful for their support. Now we can focus on the World Cup where we will try to finish in the top three countries. be easy, but as our coach said, it can be done, Mengo said.

