The Houston athlete went on short notice to the 2020 Olympic trials. She won a spot in Tokyo anyway.





More than any other sport, ping pong – or table tennis – elevates lightning fast reactions and mental stamina to athletic performance.

Huijing Wang demonstrates that agility and perseverance. A former Chinese pro ping pong player turned badminton coach in the Houston area had just three weeks to get her game back in shape after learning she had been entered for Team USA’s table tennis qualifying tournament, which took place in March 2020.

But that didn’t stop the 39-year-old from beat 11 opponents, several years her junior, to secure her place as one of three American women to go to Tokyo this month. Unlike her competitors, Wang did not want to become an Olympian. She had other plans for 2020: a relaxing holiday and reunion with her family in China. But China’s pandemic lockdown made international travel difficult there. Instead, Wang found herself playing ping pong more often than she had in years since she started working as a coach at the Houston Badminton Center in Stafford. She set to work fine-tuning a style of play described by tournament broadcasters as cunning and intense, powered by powerful serves with deceptive spins. Her boyfriend, an amateur ping pong player, appreciated her skill. Last February, he surprised her with a chance to compete for a different kind of trip – to the Olympics. “He paid the entry fee for the (qualifying) tournament and said: I have something big for you,” she recalls. “I said: it’s not a holiday, it’s a serious tournament!” Wang spent a few hours a day competing with friends for the four weeks before the trials. But the ordeals required her to maintain her performance for 11 matches of seven matches, several hours a day for three days. She finished second and qualified her for the women’s team event. On HoustonChronicle.com: Simone Biles conquers place in American Olympic team That’s no small feat for someone her age, Wang said. The extraordinary hand-eye coordination and stamina required for the sport are the peak years for ping pong players in their 20s. Wang said some of her opponents were professional players she last encountered years ago. But what Wang lacked in preparation, she made up for with a lifetime of experience. Born in the northern Chinese metropolis of Tianjin, she picked up her first paddle — or racket, as it’s called in the international game — when she was 5. As she promised, summer camps became regional playoffs, until she debuted as a professional player for Team Tianjin at age 12. While table tennis is not a lucrative sport in the US, it has an avid following in East Asia, especially China, which won every possible gold medal in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Wang said that competing nationally at the highest level, known as the Super League, was exciting but demanding. “I found it really hard because it’s a job — you make money, make your life,” she said. At the age of 20, Wang ended her professional career and moved to Japan to work at a table tennis club in Tokyo. While planes flew over to the nearby Narita Airport – where she will land in less than two weeks – Wang coached players at all levels and rediscovered the joy of playing ping pong. Wang moved to Houston in 2008 and noticed a dramatic shift in the sport’s popularity. She said she was excited to be an Olympian but hopes to see growth in the level of play among American contenders. “You have to train young players and have a better system,” she said. On HoustonChronicle.com: Finger: With spectators banned, Olympic excess feels hollow Team USA has not medaled in Olympic table tennis since the event premiered in Seoul in 1988, but Wang said she is determined to give her best. Every day she trains for one to two hours for her full-time coaching job. She also has to fill out Olympic paperwork to comply with the tight rules and daily schedules athletes must follow amid rising infections in Tokyo. “My students are more enthusiastic than I am,” she says. “I said to them, ‘I worked really hard when I was your age, so it’s not like I can suddenly just make it — I got better for a long time, little by little.'”

