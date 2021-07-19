Aric Almirola wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

LOUDON, NH (AP) As darkness drew closer, Aric Almirola came alive at New Hampshire Motor Speedway late Sunday and took the surprise win, the first of the year for Stewart-Haas Racing.

There’s no doubt we’ve had a hard time, Almirola said. But guess what? Went for playoff racing.

The win was a necessary boost for Ford and wreaked havoc on the playoff field with just four races to go before the 16-driver field is set. The race was delayed by nearly two hours by rain and NASCAR called it early due to darkness, putting it eight laps away from the scheduled end.

New Hampshire was scheduled for 301 laps and 318.46 miles.

Coming in 27th in the points standings, Almirola raced to his third career Cup win and first since 2018 and was the first driver from the SHR pack with Kevin Harvick, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe to take the checkered flag. Almirola only had two top 10s this season.

There are so many people who have supported us through the most crappy year ever, Almirola said. Man, this feels so good for them.

He broke up the Team Penske party. Brad Keselowksi and Ryan Blaney had a nice back and forth for the lead at one point and Christopher Bell couldn’t get him.

Bell won the Xfinty Series race on Saturday and came in second. Keselowski, Joey Logano and Blaney secured a 3-4-5 finish for Team Penske.